99, others upset they can't reopen next week because they're in Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Food tenants at Aviation Mall are growing increasingly desperate as other restaurants prepare to open next week.
So far, the state says malls can’t open, which means all three food tenants can’t, because they don’t have direct entrances. They are the 99 Restaurant and Pub, China Express and Auntie Anne's.
The 99 has turned a cement patio outside the mall into an outdoor restaurant, but under the current rules, it will not be able to open inside when the region enters Phase 3 next week.
“It’s frustrating. All of the local restaurants will be able to take that next step to return to normalcy and we’ll be at the mercy of whenever the mall is deemed appropriate to reopen their doors,” said 99 General Manager Tim Moss.
He doesn’t think the state made the right call in keeping malls closed when other retail could reopen in Phase 2.
“What’s most frustrating for me is you walk into a home improvement store and they’re a lot busier than the mall ever is,” he said. “The mall has a lot more ability for social distancing with wide hallways.”
Chris Wood of Auntie Anne’s was more blunt.
“It’s destroying everything that I’ve worked 12 years for,” he said. “I don’t know what to do. My rent is still accumulating. I still have to pay insurance.”
He has three stores, all in upstate New York, including one at the Aviation Mall. Before the pandemic, he had 30 employees, about 10 at each location.
So far he’s out $100,000 in rent, insurance and other fixed costs.
He filed a business interruption claim with his insurance.
“They said oh no, no coverage for a virus,” he said.
He also hopes for a break on rent at the mall, noting that he has not been able to access his property at all for three months. That hasn’t happened either.
“They’ve sent me default letters,” he said.
“We need some kind of government intervention to deal with being unable to access your leasehold property for three months and still having the full amount due,” he said.
He thinks it should work the way it has for many house mortgages – the amount owed could be added to the end of the lease.
He would prefer it if government officials could somehow make the affected businesses eligible for business interruption payments from private insurance. In that case, he would be paid for every fixed cost he has incurred.
“It would be like the pandemic never happened,” he said.
He wants to stay in business, but he couldn’t walk out if he wanted to – each mall lease includes a “personal guarantee” that allows the mall to go after him personally for the full lease if he walks out early.
But he can’t pay his lease unless he can start selling Auntie Anne’s pretzels again.
“We need to open,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.