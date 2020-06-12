99, others upset they can't reopen next week because they're in Aviation Mall

He has three stores, all in upstate New York, including one at the Aviation Mall. Before the pandemic, he had 30 employees, about 10 at each location.

So far he’s out $100,000 in rent, insurance and other fixed costs.

He filed a business interruption claim with his insurance.

“They said oh no, no coverage for a virus,” he said.

He also hopes for a break on rent at the mall, noting that he has not been able to access his property at all for three months. That hasn’t happened either.

“They’ve sent me default letters,” he said.

“We need some kind of government intervention to deal with being unable to access your leasehold property for three months and still having the full amount due,” he said.

He thinks it should work the way it has for many house mortgages – the amount owed could be added to the end of the lease.

He would prefer it if government officials could somehow make the affected businesses eligible for business interruption payments from private insurance. In that case, he would be paid for every fixed cost he has incurred.

“It would be like the pandemic never happened,” he said.