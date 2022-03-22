$950,000 in federal funding to aid dewatering site redevelopment in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency has received $950,000 to upgrade the former General Electric dewatering facility in Fort Edward, now known as the Canalside Energy Park.

This money was part of over $22 million for Capital Region projects included in the recent federal omnibus spending bill. The bipartisan package was spearheaded by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

"The over $22 million that I have secured in the bipartisan spending package means jobs, new economic opportunity, and progress on these long-desired, critical community projects," said Schumer, D-N.Y., in a news release on Monday.

The Warren-Washington IDA will use the funding to build long-needed water and sewage infrastructure at the Canalside Energy Park, according to IDA Executive Director Michael Ostrander.

Ostrander said on Tuesday that the old GE dewatering facility currently does not have water and sewage infrastructure.

"We'll be installing piping and hook-ups," he said.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O'Brien, chairman of the IDA board, said that this funding may also cover other infrastructure costs.

The IDA is still looking for potential businesses to purchase the Energy Park.

"This new infrastructure will make the park more appealing to potential buyers," he said.

The IDA will also use $600,000 it received from the Northern Border Regional Commission in 2020, which was secured by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Michael Bittel, treasurer of the IDA, said the congresswoman also helped obtain this latest funding.

Between these two grants, the IDA will have around $1.5 million for infrastructure renovations, engineering and other development, O'Brien said in a meeting on Monday.

The federal funding of $950,000 will most likely not be available to the agency until September, Bittel said.

The first phase of the renovations will require the IDA to work closely with the Department of Environmental Conservation to map out the engineering blueprints. "We're going to design and build according to what they (DEC) tell us," O'Brien said in the meeting.

In recent meetings, the IDA mentioned that there are a few companies interested in purchasing the entire Canalside Energy Park and that there is also a steel company interested in the rail that is located on the site.

In addition to this project, Schumer highlighted other community-led initiatives in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties that will benefit from the omnibus package:

$500,000 to support the stabilization and restoration of Fort Ticonderoga's iconic and historic walls;

$439,000 for the city of Glens Falls to undertake a number of structural renovations and energy upgrades for its historic City Hall building;

$205,000 for Warren County Employment and Training Administration to aid in the recruitment, training and opening of child care provider businesses in Warren and Saratoga counties.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.