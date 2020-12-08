95 people in Warren County have coronavirus, the most since outbreak began

Warren County Health Services reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 95 — the most since the pandemic began in March.

Four people remain hospitalized, including one person who is in critical condition and three others that are considered moderately ill. The county is also reporting one person who is moderately ill that is not hospitalized and 90 others who are considered mildly ill.

Health Services reported nine additional recoveries.

Of the 15 confirmed cases, 10 are said to involve people who were not previously under quarantine, proving just how important the county’s contact tracing efforts are in mitigating the spread of the virus, said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore.

“It is a credit both to these individuals and to our Public Health Department that continues to work tirelessly to isolate the virus where we know it exists,” Moore said in a statement.

The new cases involve eight people who were infected by a member of their household.

Two others were exposed at a workplace in an adjacent county, while another tested positive after returning from a trip abroad.