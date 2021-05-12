90 sign up for mediated discussions on whether to retire Indian mascot in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — About 100 people logged on May 6 for an introductory meeting about the community mediation process the school district is sponsoring to resolve the mascot issue. Ninety people have signed up for facilitated interviews, Cambridge Board of Education President Neil Gifford reported Tuesday evening during the board’s monthly meeting.
“People are really opening up and sharing,” said school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell.
Community conversations have been scheduled for three time slots daily from Thursday through Sunday, Silvernell said.
The Thursday evening slot is reserved for training community facilitators but all others are open. To ensure safety and confidentiality, the news media is not allowed to observe or participate, officials said.
Bridges, the mediation company the school hired, will issue a report before the school board votes to retire or retain the school’s controversial Indian nickname and emblem at its June 10 meeting.
The district is paying Bridges $15,750 for its services, but Silvernell said the cost will be covered in part by a $5,000 donation from a school alumnus. The donor is seeking gifts from other alumni, Silvernell said.
The Albany Times Union published a front page story on the controversy on May 3, followed by an editorial on May 4, “It’s time, Cambridge,” urging the district to retire its mascot. The editorial has been distributed nationally by the Associated Press, Gifford said.
“We are not alone by any means in addressing these issues,” Gifford said.
In other school board matters:
- A recent incident in which a marijuana product was discovered in the elementary school raised questions about how the school will respond to the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana. “I’ve never dealt with that before,” said elementary school Principal Colleen Lester, saying she had to call other administrators for assistance. The school usually has outside agencies do drug abuse awareness programs for students, but because of COVID, that didn’t happen this year, Lester said. The school will need to review its codes of conduct and policies to conform with state law, Silvernell said. Children will have more access to marijuana and to different forms of marijuana than in the past, but “it’s still not legal for anyone under 21 and illegal to bring on school property,” he said. “Marijuana gummies look like gummy bears,” Silvernell said. “We need to do professional education for teachers so they know what to look for.”
- The school had to pause in-person classes last week due to a rash of COVID-19 cases, despite falling infection rates nationally and in the area. “I implore people to remain vigilant,” Silvernell said. “We are not out of the woods yet.” The school has partnered with Washington County Public Health to hold pop-up vaccination clinics from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 19 and June 9, Silvernell said. The clinic will be held in the elementary gym, which has its own outside entrance and exit. People are urged to make appointments by calling county public health officials at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be accommodated if any doses are left over.
- Business Manager Anthony Cammarata presented the school’s proposed 2021-2022 budget. The school anticipates a slight increase in enrollment in the fall, to 818 students, he said. The $23 million budget is up 3.34% from the current year, with a 1.65% tax increase. Residents will also vote on a $58,000 appropriation for the Cambridge Public Library, a $331,500 school bus proposition, and five candidates seeking two school board seats. There were no questions from the public after Cammarata’s presentation. The district newsletter that explains the budget has been mailed to all district residents. Voting will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the elementary gym.
- The Class of 2021 will hold a mock graduation on June 9, its traditional senior parade the morning of July 11 and graduation exercises the evening of July 25 at Hathaway’s Drive-In Theater in North Hoosick. Due to COVID, attendance at last year’s graduation was limited to 150 cars, high school Principal Carolyn Goss said. She anticipated that with the easing of restrictions, more people may be able to attend this year.