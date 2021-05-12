90 sign up for mediated discussions on whether to retire Indian mascot in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — About 100 people logged on May 6 for an introductory meeting about the community mediation process the school district is sponsoring to resolve the mascot issue. Ninety people have signed up for facilitated interviews, Cambridge Board of Education President Neil Gifford reported Tuesday evening during the board’s monthly meeting.

“People are really opening up and sharing,” said school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell.

Community conversations have been scheduled for three time slots daily from Thursday through Sunday, Silvernell said.

The Thursday evening slot is reserved for training community facilitators but all others are open. To ensure safety and confidentiality, the news media is not allowed to observe or participate, officials said.

Bridges, the mediation company the school hired, will issue a report before the school board votes to retire or retain the school’s controversial Indian nickname and emblem at its June 10 meeting.

The district is paying Bridges $15,750 for its services, but Silvernell said the cost will be covered in part by a $5,000 donation from a school alumnus. The donor is seeking gifts from other alumni, Silvernell said.