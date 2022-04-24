90% of New Yorkers have received one dose of COVID vaccine

Ninety percent of New York residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 76.8% have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to CDC data released Sunday.

On Saturday, 93,095 COVID test results were received across the state with 5,931 new cases.

The state's website last reported 1,525 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the virus. The Capital Region has 113 of these patients.

Warren County

On Sunday, state data indicated 410 PCR test results were reported on Saturday with 30 new positive COVID cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county was 6.8%.

Of the 64,265 residents in Warren County, 75.5% of county residents have completed the vaccine series and 80.3% have received one dose.

Washington County

In Washington County, 36 positive cases were recorded out of the 386 test results submitted to the state on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.1%.

As of Sunday, 65.5% of the eligible residents in Washington County have received a booster dose of the vaccine. Currently, 41,349 residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 39,180 have completed the vaccine series.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County reported 858 PCR test results, with 90 new COVID cases, on Saturday.

According to data from the county's Department of Public Health Services, 326 active cases were being monitored as of Friday.

It was last reported on the county's website that 17 residents were hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 12.3%.

