‘90-Miler’ paddling race canceled for this year

AWA and NFCT expect to make formal decisions about alternative events by Aug. 1. More information will be shared on the AWA and NFCT websites, adirondack90miler.com and northernforestcanoetrail.org.

“We know people are anxious to be on the water and connect as a community, and we hope we can host an opportunity to support this,” said Karrie Thomas, NFCT’s executive director. “In the meantime, we encourage you to get out and paddle as physical distancing is easy while people are in canoes, kayaks and guideboats.”

The NFCT is in the process of buying the Adirondack Canoe Classic and other events from Brian and Grace McDonnell’s AWA. The plan was for AWA to manage this year’s events, with NFCT assisting, and then for the McDonnells to assist NFCT after it fundraises for the $90,000 purchase price and acquires all aspects of AWA, which is planned for 2021.

The McDonnells, who live in Paul Smiths, have managed AWA for over two decades. In addition to the 90-Miler, they run the ‘Round the Mountain Canoe and Kayak Race in Saranac Lake, the Celebrate Paddling Invitational in Saranac Lake and the Long Lake Long Boat Regatta, all of which have been called off for this year, too.

The NFCT maintains and promotes the 740-mile water trail that runs from Old Forge to Fort Kent, Maine, and connects New York, Vermont, Quebec, New Hampshire and Maine. It is the longest inland water trail in the nation, consisting of 23 rivers and streams, 59 lakes and ponds, 45 communities and 65 portages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0