9/11 remembrance ceremonies set for Sunday

Several area memorial ceremonies are scheduled on Sunday to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Glens Falls

The Glens Falls Fire Department will remember the lives lost in a remembrance ceremony at the fire station at 134 Ridge St. at 9 a.m.

The Glens Falls Fire Department chaplain will open with a nondenominational prayer and remarks. Glens Falls Councilman at-Large Jim Clark will also speak. Kenny T. Fuller and D.C. Steve will perform a couple of songs honoring the lives lost and Glens Falls firefighters will hold an official honor guard.

The ceremony includes guest speaker Jack Tims, a retired member of the FDNY who now teaches EMS courses in Warren County and volunteers as a firefighter with Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company.

Tims began his EMS career in 1987, when he joined a volunteer fire department in Suffolk County and subsequently was hired by New York City EMS, prior to the FDNY/NYC EMS merger, as an emergency medical technician.

He became a paramedic in 1991 and worked at NYC EMS Station 34 in East New York, Brooklyn.

He spent many years with the FDNY EMS Academy as an instructor and as a paramedic at FDNY EMS Station 46 in Elmhurst, Queens. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of FDNY EMS lieutenant. He was assigned to the FDNY EMS Academy and then to the FDNY EMS HazTac Battalion on Randall’s Island.

He retired from FDNY EMS in 2017 and then moved to the town of Queensbury with his family.​

The ceremony, held at the 9/11 memorial outside the firehouse, will conclude with the last alarm bell ringing ceremony performed by a member of the Glens Falls Fire Department. It is the 5-5-5-5 last alarm to honor the 343 firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001 and the over 200 who have died since then from 9/11-related illnesses and cancer.

Hudson Falls

The Hudson Falls American Legion at 72 Pearl St. has a ceremony planned for noon Sunday, which follows a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The breakfast is $9 per person or $30 for a family of four. The menu includes sausage gravy with biscuits, scrambled eggs, home fries, pancakes, bacon, sausage and French toast. The event is open to the public with tickets available at the door.

Saratoga Springs

The city of Saratoga Springs will hold a ceremony on Sunday in the High Rock Park at 112 High Rock Ave. at 8:30 a.m.