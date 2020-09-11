9/11 memorial unveiled during Hudson Falls ceremony

HUDSON FALLS — Veteran Larry Montello choked back tears as he presented a ceremony Friday in memory of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Montello planned the 10 a.m. event, which took place at the American Legion Post No. 574 in Hudson Falls.
“September 11, 2001, is a day we’ll never forget. I’ll never forget. On this day in this country we lost a great deal within 102 minutes,” Montello said to a crowd of police, firefighters, first responders and members of the American Legion.
Guest speaker Army Maj. Sean Hood from Long Island left his civilian job, wife and son and headed to New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, to serve with rescue crews after planes struck the twin towers in Manhattan.
“I spent the next 18 hours picking fingers and toes out of the pile and moving debris shoulder to shoulder with hundreds of volunteers," Hood said. "The only difference between them and me was I was in my Army uniform.”
Hood went on to serve two combat tours in Iraq.
“During both my tours I kept a picture of the burning twin towers behind my desk,” Hood said. “As much as I was shot at, blown up and attacked, I would do it all again to defend my nation, city and state.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she was in her high school senior English class when the terrorist attacks occurred. She said Sept. 11 is a day of pride and patriotism.
Stefanik said she has talked to countless members of law enforcement, veterans and first responders from the region who immediately reported to New York City after the attacks. Their stories are inspiring, she said.
“We have more veterans in this congressional district than any district across New York state,” Stefanik said. “That sense of service to our fellow Americans and fellow New Yorkers runs deep.”
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he was saddened and heartbroken for his son, who was born four years after the terrorist attacks, and other children who only know the post-9/11 world.
“I’m saddened that, unfortunately, many of us have forgotten how we felt that day and the unity that we shared as a country, as neighbors,” Stec said. “We’ve allowed that to slip away from us too easily.”
Stec thanked the first responders who ran into the twin towers that day and sacrificed their lives to save others.
“I’m saddened that many of us have forgotten how our police served us that day,” Stec said. “I think we need to choose to see the better in all of us and in each other and not focus on the negative. There’s evil in the world and much of it is outside our borders, not within.”
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said the terrorists misunderstood whom they attacked.
“They completely misunderstood what it means to be an American and how each of us cares deeply about the communities we live in, the country we are so privileged to be a part of and that we will do what it takes to defend our communities and rights and our nation," Woerner said. "They completely misunderstood.”
Montello helped reveal and dedicate a new monument to the terrorist attacks in front of the American Legion building on Pearl Street.
He said the terrorist attacks were considered the deadliest on American soil since Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“But now we can add one more to it,” Montello said, referencing COVID-19.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
