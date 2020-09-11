9/11 memorial unveiled during Hudson Falls ceremony

Stefanik said she has talked to countless members of law enforcement, veterans and first responders from the region who immediately reported to New York City after the attacks. Their stories are inspiring, she said.

“We have more veterans in this congressional district than any district across New York state,” Stefanik said. “That sense of service to our fellow Americans and fellow New Yorkers runs deep.”

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he was saddened and heartbroken for his son, who was born four years after the terrorist attacks, and other children who only know the post-9/11 world.

“I’m saddened that, unfortunately, many of us have forgotten how we felt that day and the unity that we shared as a country, as neighbors,” Stec said. “We’ve allowed that to slip away from us too easily.”

Stec thanked the first responders who ran into the twin towers that day and sacrificed their lives to save others.

“I’m saddened that many of us have forgotten how our police served us that day,” Stec said. “I think we need to choose to see the better in all of us and in each other and not focus on the negative. There’s evil in the world and much of it is outside our borders, not within.”