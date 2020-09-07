9/11 ceremonies planned in Hudson Falls, Saratoga Springs

The region will remember the brave men and women who lost their lives 19 years ago on 9/11 in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. as terrorists attacked the United States.

American Legion Post No. 574 in Hudson Falls will be hosting a 9/11 Commemorative Service at 10 a.m. Friday in front of the American Legion building at 72 Pearl St.

The event has been planned by legion member Larry Montello, an Army veteran and Fort Edward native, who has been holding similar ceremonies in the Buffalo area since 2005. He has invited area rescue, fire and police departments to attend.

During the event, a commemorative stone will be unveiled in front of the legion building. The guest speaker will be Maj. Sean Hood, who served in New York City after the terrorist attacks in 2001.

“We’re going to do a service and keep it going every year,” Montello said.

The public is welcome to attend. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available, and people are asked to stay six feet apart. The legion auxiliary will be offering refreshments.

In Saratoga Springs, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Tempered by Memory sculpture in High Rock Park. Attendees are asked to arrive by 8:15 a.m.