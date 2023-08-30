1980s film icon and cutie patootie Diane Franklin who played French exchange student Monique Junot in "Better Off Dead" opposite John Cusack, and Princess Joanna opposite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in "Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure," stopped by Go Play with Your Food in Glens Falls on Tuesday to meet fans, sell and sign photos, and chat.

Her current role is as the mother in "Riding with Pride," which is filming in the area.

She made dark, curly hair cool in the 1980s and even wrote a memoir about it, “Diane Franklin: The Excellent Curls of the Last American, French-Exchange Babe of the 80s.” The title is a reference to her three biggest movies, "Bill and Ted," "Dead" and "The Last American Virgin."

Her most recent movie, the horror-thriller "Waking Nightmare" released Aug. 18, features the famous curls, but on Tuesday, she had straight, blonde hair. She chuckled over the change.

“My daughter in the movie is blonde,” she said, “so this is a different look for a different character.”

"Riding with Pride" is the story of teenager whose mother, Franklin, dies, and the daughter must return to her small town roots where she inherits a horse, gets a job so she can keep the horse, and learns to barrel-race, a rodeo event. At the same time, she finds her teen love.

Franklin plays the mother and appears in flashback throughout the film.

“She’s sort of like the Yoda. She gives the inspiration,” the scriptwriter Kenny Casanova said of Franklin’s character. Casanova is an English teacher in the Albany area.

The short series features gay characters, but Casanova said that’s tangential to the main plot, which features competitive barrel racing and betrayal.

The plot has a throwback in theme to the 1994 Winter Olympics when an associate of figure skater Tanya Harding was hired to whack Harding's main rival, skater Nancy Kerrigan, in the knee with a baton to sabotage her chances at gold.

“It was originally pitched to me as Nancy Kerrigan and Tanya Harding on horses,” said Shane Alden , a Fort Edward native and Executive Producer of the show. It will stream on major video services as a series, he said. However the main distributor will be SVTV, a company that features LGBTQ films and TV with a focus on sports. "Pride" is a natural fit, Alden said.

This is his third project to feature Franklin, Alden said, adding that the Hollywood writers strike has allowed him to get some famous actors for a few days of shooting.

Franklin has just one day planned, Tuesday Aug. 30, for her scenes. Aaron Schwartz — "Gossip Girl" and "The Mighty Ducks" — plays the stable owner and antagonist to the main character. The main character is played by Marrisy Rose Brightman, the daughter to Franklin's character.

The current film was not the one that the fans wanted to talk about. Mostly 50-something-year-old men, the fans came to get photos signed and take selfies with the charming and friendly actress.

“She was the quintessential, every 80s boy crush,” said Phil Kahn, after getting a picture and a signed photo with the actress.

Duane Susi drove up from Saratoga to see her. He laughed and admitted that he still has a VHS tape of "Better off Dead" that he recorded years and years ago when HBO ran the movie.

“I’m going to go watch that again,” he said. “It’s been about 10 years.”

The biggest fan of the evening may have been Chris Iula. He is a superfan of "Better Off Dead." He lives in Saratoga but was recently in Georgia for a "Better Off Dead" convention.

He has built a classic Chevy Camaro — twice — to look like the car Cusack drove in the movie. He brought a tote bag of memorabilia from the film that he pointed to as he and his wife ate dinner and waited to say hello to the actress.

“When I went to see the movie, I said to myself, ‘Someday I’ll own that car',” he said.

In a plastic sleeve in the tote bag, he had a Mr. Gasket air cleaner cover, the same used in a famous scene in the movie, though no one knows what happened to the actual cover, Iula said.

“They only made like 270 of those, so they’re a collector’s item just for Mr. Gasket people, and then movie people can’t even get them,” Iula said. “There’s only four that I know of in existence.”

He had the replica Camaro parked outside, and inside it, he had the same make and model of skis that Cusack wore in the climax of the film. He planned to ask Franklin to sign them.

Franklin spent about an hour-and-a-half signing autographs.

“We are trying to do a 'Better Off Dead' tour” Franklin said. “It’s really nice the fans remember me.”