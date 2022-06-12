80-year-old Warren County man dies from COVID

A Warren County resident in their 80s has died from COVID in a hospital, county Health Services reported on Friday.

The person was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. The resident lived at home before falling ill with COVID-19, according to Health Services.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” a spokesperson for Warren County Health Services said.

This is the second Warren County resident to die from COVID in the last three days.

An individual in their 60s died in the hospital due to COVID, reported on Thursday. Health Services said they were vaccinated and had received a booster shot. There have been 124 COVID-related deaths in Warren County since April 2020, according to Health Services.

As of Sunday, 15 county residents tested positive for COVID out of 201 administered tests in Warren County, according to state data.

The current seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 5.4%, according to state data.

As of Friday, there were seven county residents hospitalized, as reported by Warren County Health Services.

Washington County

As of Friday, Washington County reported 46 active COVID cases, with 13 residents currently hospitalized.

As of Sunday, 10 county residents tested positive for COVID out of 194 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Washington County is 5.6%, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

As of Friday, there were 137 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

As of Sunday, there were 165 new COVID cases out of 2,882 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 7%, while statewide, that rate is 5.5%, according to state data.

