80% of Warren County population has received one COVID vaccine dose

Warren County Health Services no longer releases a daily COVID cases report on Sundays.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker, 51,292 county residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 48,079 residents have been fully vaccinated.

The website indicates 80% of the 64,265 county residents have received one dose.

According to state COVID data on Sunday, out of the 292 tests administered in Warren County, 16 positive cases were identified on Saturday.

Washington County

According to state COVID data on Sunday, 12 positive cases were identified out of the 365 test results received from Washington County.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.5%.

The state vaccine tracker indicated 41,084 Washington County residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 38,779 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Saratoga County

According to statewide data on Sunday, out of the 1,133 Saratoga County residents tested on Saturday, only 41 tested positive for COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 5.9% on Sunday.

Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported 314 active COVID cases when the COVID data dashboard on the county website was last updated on Thursday.

The county had 27 residents in the hospital on Thursday. Ten of the patients have not been vaccinated.

Out of the 230,163 Saratoga County residents, 170,955 have been fully vaccinated and 183,536 residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the state's website.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported the lowest number of daily COVID cases in New York since Oct. 25, in a news release on Sunday. Statewide, 3,583 new cases were recorded, out of 157,244 individuals tested.

The state's percent of the population who are positive has also dropped to 2.3%, the lowest it has been since Halloween.

The report indicates 371 patients were admitted to the hospital on Sunday, but total hospitalizations had decreased by 295.

CDC data states 74.8% of the New York population has been fully vaccinated, as of Sunday.

"I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy," Hochul stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.