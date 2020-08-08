80 million masks. 8,800 ventilators: How NY is spending $5B to fight COVID-19

ALBANY — On April 2, Gov. Andrew Cuomo feared New York, based on national models of COVID-19 spread, could run out of ventilators in six days, estimating the state needed as many as 30,000 ventilators to keep sick patients alive.

A furious scramble for ventilators and BiPAP machines that could help patients breathe was underway. An order for 17,000 ventilators from China went largely unfilled.

“Yes, the burn rate of ventilators is dropping, and six days of ventilator in the stockpile is troubling,” Cuomo said then. “But we have all these extraordinary measures that when push comes to shove” the state can develop to help to help keep people alive.

New York never used all the ventilators that it feared would be needed. And it never ended up opening at least three field hospitals it built to care for coronavirus patients, including converting the Westchester County Center into one at a federal cost of $15 million.

But the bills are still coming due.

New York expects that between state and federal funds, it will spend about $5 billion on its fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 25,000 New Yorkers — the most in the nation.