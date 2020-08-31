76-year-old bicyclist struck by SUV, airlifted to Albany Med

QUEENSBURY — A 76-year-old woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center on Monday after being struck by an SUV while riding her bike, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Judith Cafaro was riding her bike against the flow of traffic along Lower Warren Street at approximately 7 a.m. when she was struck by Curtis Condon, 55, who was traveling east, police said.

Cafaro suffered series injuries in the crash.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors, and no citations have been issued. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the South Queensbury Fire Department and Bay Ridge EMS.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

