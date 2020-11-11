75 years ago, state opened rest camp for veterans on Mount McGregor

On Veterans Day 75 years ago, Gov. Thomas Dewey celebrated the grand opening of the state rest camp for veterans at a repurposed tuberculosis treatment center on Mount McGregor.
It was a response to a new public health issue that surfaced as the “Great White Plague” of TB was on the decline.
Soldiers and sailors were returning from World War II en masse with physical and emotional wounds.
At the state rest camp, veterans needing respite, up to 750 at a time, could stay for free as long as needed to recuperate.
The veterans camp, which operated until around 1960, was among many uses for the property, which most recently was a medium security correctional facility that closed in July 2014.
In August 1945, the state agreed to purchase from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. 1,500 acres of land with 30 buildings on Mount McGregor, in the towns of Moreau, Wilton and Corinth, for $350,000 — a tremendous bargain for a property valued at the time at $3.6 million, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 23, 1945.
The state paid an additional $50,000 for a state-of-the-art medical research laboratory on the premises of the soon-to-be-closed tuberculosis treatment center.
“In assisting the returning veteran to take his place in society, we are engaged in the greatest experiment in the field of human relations ever conducted by any people in the history of the world,” said Col. Colin MacRae, deputy director of the state Division of Veterans Affairs, in a speech on Nov. 12, 1945, to a Veterans of Foreign Wars banquet at The Halfway House restaurant in Queensbury. “The fact that almost every family in our nation is represented in our armed forces makes us realize more than ever — we are, in fact, our brother’s keeper.”
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., which closed the center on Sept. 1, had treated 3,507 employees for TB at the center since it opened Nov. 24, 1913, The Post-Star reported on June 4, 1945.
“The company feels great pride and satisfaction in thus announcing the successful achievement of the purpose it set out to accomplish in 1913,” the company said in a statement. “At that time tuberculosis was the ‘white plague’ and was causing great loss of time and life.”
TB prevention and treatment by 1945 had reached the point where there was adequate space available for the company’s employees at hospitals and treatment centers closer to New York City.
Veterans began arriving at the camp around Oct. 1, a month after Metropolitan Life ceased operation.
Gov. Dewey celebrated the official grand opening on Veterans Day, spending about 90 minutes at the camp eating lunch, playing ping-pong and visiting with veterans.
In the coming months, Glens Falls area residents would be among volunteers for entertainment and recreational programs at the camp.
Area residents, such as the T. Earnest Washburn family of Moreau, hosted veterans from the camp at Thanksgiving dinners in 1945, a few weeks after the opening.
In January 1946, the Glens Falls Red Cross chapter arranged for the John Farkas Orchestra to perform at the camp.
“Also present were Red Cross canteen aides and staff assistants and Motor Corps girls,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 26.
On March 13, 1946, “Doc” Cook took his “What’s Cooking Review” musical and comedy show to the camp, and on March 22 the Sandy Hill Club performed a minstrel show at the camp.
Local sports teams also visited the camp for friendly competition.
“Scoring heavily during the first three innings of play, the Veterans Rest Camp softball Warriors of Mount McGregor rolled to an 11-7 victory over the Hudson Falls Ramblers in a game played yesterday afternoon on the Rest Camp diamond,” The Post-Star reported on June 29, 1946.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
