75 years ago, state opened rest camp for veterans on Mount McGregor

On Veterans Day 75 years ago, Gov. Thomas Dewey celebrated the grand opening of the state rest camp for veterans at a repurposed tuberculosis treatment center on Mount McGregor.

It was a response to a new public health issue that surfaced as the “Great White Plague” of TB was on the decline.

Soldiers and sailors were returning from World War II en masse with physical and emotional wounds.

At the state rest camp, veterans needing respite, up to 750 at a time, could stay for free as long as needed to recuperate.

The veterans camp, which operated until around 1960, was among many uses for the property, which most recently was a medium security correctional facility that closed in July 2014.

In August 1945, the state agreed to purchase from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. 1,500 acres of land with 30 buildings on Mount McGregor, in the towns of Moreau, Wilton and Corinth, for $350,000 — a tremendous bargain for a property valued at the time at $3.6 million, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 23, 1945.

The state paid an additional $50,000 for a state-of-the-art medical research laboratory on the premises of the soon-to-be-closed tuberculosis treatment center.