$650,000 secured for Indian Lake, Long Lake schools

A total of $650,000 in combined federal funding has been secured for the Indian Lake Central School District and Long Lake Central School District.

Thursday's announcement comes after lawmakers’ advocacy for the two districts, which were left out of New York’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

Indian Lake Central School District will receive $382,000; Long Lake Central School District, $268,000.

“I am proud to announce that, following my advocacy, these North Country schools will no longer be left without support,” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a news release. “Now, these smaller schools will have access to the resources they need. No school — regardless of its size and location — should be left unable to equip the future generation.”

“Thank goodness a wrong has been righted," offered state Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, who called it a "victory for Hamilton County taxpayers, students and educators."

Tedisco thanked Gov. Kathleen Hochul and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa for "listening to the concerns" that he, Stefanik and state Assemblyman Robert Smullen have made and for "working to find common ground for the common good of all of our shared constituents in Hamilton County.”