64-unit apartment complex proposed for heart of Glens Falls dealt Planning Board blow

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday tabled a proposal to subdivide a piece of property near Monument Square, delivering a major blow for plans to build a 64-unit apartment complex where the old Glens Falls Insurance Co. building once stood.
Planning Board members discussed a proposal to subdivide the 4.6-acre property for more than 30 minutes.
They discussed concerns about the future development of the small piece of greenspace on the coroner of Glen and Bay streets, which sits adjacent to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, a historical building listed on both the state and national registries of historic places.
The property has been owned by 333 Glen Street Associates since 2006, according to Warren County property records. The company also owns the Travelers Insurance building, more formerly known as Monument Square, and the adjacent parking garage.
“At this time, we don’t have any development plans, it’s just to subdivide the parcel into two,” said Tina Rizzo, an engineer with Boswell Engineering, the company assisting 333 Glen Street Associates with subdividing the property.
But developer Chris Patten, of Patten Property Development in Queensbury, has been in talks to acquire the property once it is subdivided. He has plans to build a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex on the small corner lot.
Patten presented plans for the building to the city’s Common Council in August to gauge whether there was an appetite for such a project.
“Bringing more residential units to downtown will increase the foot traffic, which will lead to economic expansion, which will ultimately lead to economic opportunities for the entire downtown area,” Patten said at the August meeting.
Patten, at the time, said he would need a zoning change in order to advance the project and told the Common Council that his proposal sought to restore some of downtown’s nostalgia after the insurance building was torn down in the 1970s.
Plans for the apartment complex, he added, would mirror the footprint of the insurance building.
“I am trying to bring back some of the nostalgia, some of that old historic look,” Patten said in August.
The project is estimated to cost about $6 million.
Council members seemed to approve of the proposal, but said the property must first be subdivided and a zoning change would need to be approved by the planning and zoning boards.
Tuesday's proposal to subdivide the property was the first in what would likely be a months-long process to develop the property.
But not everyone is a fan of Patten’s proposed apartment complex.
Members of Church of the Messiah submitted around half a dozen letters to the city’s Planning Board on Tuesday voicing concerns about subdividing the property and its future development.
“The bottom line is that we at the church don’t want another Glens Falls Insurance Co.-type building right on top of the church,” said Michael Burke, the chairman of the church’s building and grounds department.
Mayor Dan Hall did not return a request seeking comment.
Still, the proposal to divide the property is not entirely dead. It was only tabled after environmental concerns were raised about dividing the property.
Further documentation addressing the concerns must now be produced before a final vote by the Planning Board is cast.
Kevin Lynn, the manager of 333 Glen Street Associates, did not return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.
But a majority of the board, prior to tabling the matter, voted 4-1 against subdividing the property — citing concerns about whether the property could be viably developed in the future.
Several board members also expressed concern about the potential loss of greenspace in the downtown area. The corner lot sits on private property, directly across the street from City Park.
“When you look at this again from the planning standpoint, does it make sense to allow that to be developed if possible?” said Daniel Bruno, the chairman of the Planning Board.
Ethan Peter Hall was the lone dissenting voice in the vote on subdividing the property. He said he supported subdividing the land and noted that the Planning Board would have future oversight over specific proposals for the property.
On Wednesday, Patten said he was upset over the Planning Board’s decision not to divide the property.
“I don’t know what to say,” he said.
He’s hoping the board reconsiders its position when the project is presented again in the coming weeks. If not, he will be forced to pull the plug on the project entirely.
“I’m trying to do the right thing and also advance the city’s housing capabilities and help lessen the burden of taxes,” Patten said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.