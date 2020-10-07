64-unit apartment complex proposed for heart of Glens Falls dealt Planning Board blow

Patten presented plans for the building to the city’s Common Council in August to gauge whether there was an appetite for such a project.

“Bringing more residential units to downtown will increase the foot traffic, which will lead to economic expansion, which will ultimately lead to economic opportunities for the entire downtown area,” Patten said at the August meeting.

Patten, at the time, said he would need a zoning change in order to advance the project and told the Common Council that his proposal sought to restore some of downtown’s nostalgia after the insurance building was torn down in the 1970s.

Plans for the apartment complex, he added, would mirror the footprint of the insurance building.

“I am trying to bring back some of the nostalgia, some of that old historic look,” Patten said in August.

The project is estimated to cost about $6 million.

Council members seemed to approve of the proposal, but said the property must first be subdivided and a zoning change would need to be approved by the planning and zoning boards.

Tuesday's proposal to subdivide the property was the first in what would likely be a months-long process to develop the property.