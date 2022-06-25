64 earn diplomas at Cambridge Central School

CAMBRIDGE — Retiring Elementary Principal Colleen Lester recalled Friday seeing the Cambridge Central School Class of 2022 running off the school buses on their first day of kindergarten in 2009. As it happened, it was also the beginning of her 13 years at CCS.

“I can still see a bit of the 5-year-old in all of you,” she told the 64 graduating seniors at the school’s 131st annual commencement exercises. Just as they were then, “you’re on the verge of something new — and you’re still pretty cute.”

Lester is retiring as of July 1. Her commencement address was “my last official duty,” she said.

“Take it all in,” Lester told the graduates. “Pan in, pan out. Keep your eyes open and you’ll always see something wonderful.

Secondary School Principal Caroline Goss instructed the graduates to look for the pair of spectacles at their seats.

“These are your graduation goggles,” she said, defining “graduation goggles” as “relief and a nostalgic feeling about a stage of your life that is about to end, even if it was completely miserable.”

Goss recalled insisting the graduates return to the building after the senior parade a few days ago, whether they wanted to or not.

“It hit you then that you time here was about to close,” she said. Wherever they go next, “remember the fun times you had here and keep your graduation goggles handy. When you come back, you’ll understand why we all love this place so much.”

Salutatorian Molly Czub described her four years of high school as “a disastrous mess of highs and lows. It feels strange to be just getting back to normal now.”

COVID sent everyone to remote learning partway through the class’s sophomore year. At first, Czub welcomed the isolation, but then she found she was losing the line between home and school. Czub had to “find the good in one of the worst times of our lives,” she said. She learned that “we are remarkably resilient and resourceful people. We’re a lot stronger than we thought before.”

“None of us could have imagined the struggles we encountered” on the way to graduation, said Valedictorian Kordehlia Koopmann. During the pandemic, Koopman discovered a passion for photography.

“As light reveals the beauty of a photograph, the light in each of us reveals our possibilities,” Koopmann said. “I encourage you to find your purpose. Your words matter, your work matters, you matter.”

Along with the pandemic, the school is coming off a tumultuous two and a half years of controversy over the school’s Indian nickname and emblem. A state Supreme Court decision Tuesday ordered the school to comply with a ruling from state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa to retire the Indian, making the Class of 2022 the last to receive their diplomas under the Indian profile in the high school gym. In a post on the school’s website, the graduates had asked the public to refrain from causing disturbances regarding the Indian during commencement. There was spontaneous applause at a mention of the Indians near the end of the ceremony.

