60th Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off

GLENS FALLS — Crowds of people from all around could be seen walking through Shepard Park for the 60th Lake George Winter Carnival on Saturday afternoon.

Nancy Nichols, co-chairperson of the event, thanked everyone for attending during the opening ceremony. She welcomed the crowd “out of COVID” into the 60th year of the carnival.

She clarified saying that last year would have been the 60th year, but the pandemic forced the event’s cancellation.

“We are so excited to be back,” Nichols said.

Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, was thrilled to see so many people at this year’s event. She said that she had met people from all over, including Connecticut and New Jersey.

She touted the many winter activities that the area has to offer, highlighting the Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge and the Ice Castles at Charles R. Wood Park.

“There is so much to see and do and we’re so glad that you joined us today,” Mintzer said.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr encouraged the crowd to take advantage of all of the fun activities being offered. Saturday’s events included a chili cook-off, outhouse races that took place at Battlefield Park due to slushy conditions on the ice and the annual Lake George Winter Carnival Parade.

Other activities, like pony and helicopter rides, had folks waiting in lines as they bundled up in multiple layers, hats and gloves.

LaFarr stressed the importance of staying safe while having a good time.

“Be out, be safe. When you’re out on the ice, stay away from the shoreline. If you need anything call us, we’re here for you,” he said. “Enjoy, be safe and have a great time.”

Miss New York Sydney Park was visiting Lake George for the second time, and said that it was an amazing place to be.

She said that it was one of the crown jewels of New York.

Park expressed her hope for the crowd to enjoy themselves, and left them with a message for the day.

“Stay safe, stay warm, and please do not slip,” she said.

At the front end of Shepard Park, the smell of cut wood filled the air.

People crowded around as Chuck Jennett, known to most as “The Woodchuck,” was carving wood with a chainsaw. Someone from the crowd asked him what kind of wood he was using while he was filling his tool with gas.

“Frozen wood,” Jennett said as he laughed with the crowd.

Jennett has been making wood carvings for 26 years, and this was his fourth year showing his skills at the carnival.

He took a break to warm his hands by a fire pit near his other carvings on display for sale. He said that some of the smaller pieces take roughly 20 minutes to complete and others can take up to 40 minutes.

The Winter Carnival will continue every weekend throughout February. Sunday’s events include the “Sundae” Fun-Day and Karaoke/Open Mic at noon, the Super Bowl Sunday Warm Up-Keg Toss sponsored by The Lagoon and the continuation of both the Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest at 2 p.m., hosted by The Dog Cabin, and the Polar Plunge at 3 p.m. Registration for the Polar Plunge will be held at the souvenir tent in Shepard Park.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

