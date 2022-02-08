60th annual Lake George Winter Carnival continues this weekend

The 60th annual Lake George Winter Carnival returned to the village over the weekend and will continue every weekend in February.

The events are returning to the lake after a hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local tradition kicked off with returning events such as outhouse races, chili cook-off, the Polar Plunge and Saturday night fireworks.

This year, some events that have not been possible in recent years due to weather conditions are returning to the schedule as well as some new opportunities.

Lou Tokos, co-chairman of the Winter Carnival committee, said the dog sled rides available on the second and fourth weekends of the month are returning to the ice after 15 years.

Car races and the return of the ATV poker run will take place on the ice as well this weekend, along the weekly favorites like helicopter rides over the lake, horse-drawn carriage rides, free sundaes and the keg-toss.

Events this weekend kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with presale tickets available for several events available on the carnival's Facebook page.

