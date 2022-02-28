60th annual Lake George Winter Carnival comes to a close

LAKE GEORGE — The original organizers of the event would be proud to see that the 60th annual Lake George Winter Carnival still promotes outdoor family activities, Jessyca Darrah, vice president of the festival committee, said Sunday.

“I think if I could’ve met with the people who started this 60 years ago, I would tell them their vision is exactly what the carnival represents today. It is designed to be a family-friendly event that brings folks out into the community,” Darrah said.

She spoke as fellow volunteers judged the snowman-building contest and readied the contestants in the final keg and skillet toss on the beach.

The ice on Lake George had decreased in size on Sunday and the helicopter rides were no longer running as they had the previous three Sundays, but children still ran around on the frozen lake in between the occasional snowmobile or ATV.

The sanctioned car races were canceled Sunday by the organizations that host them due to the decrease in ice coverage on the surface.

The ice itself was a big attraction this year, according to Darrah.

“Some of our activities this year did have some costs attached, but the majority of things offered were free, including just having the experience of being out on the ice,” Darrah shared.

In addition to the winter activities offered, she said the cook-offs, including barbecue, chili and macaroni-and-cheese, drew big crowds this year with presale tickets to secure a place in line as a taste-tester available for the first time.

Nancy Nichols, chairwoman of the festival committee and a festival volunteer for over 40 years, said she was shocked by the turnout for the weekly Polar Plunges this year.

“One weekend we had 45 participants and thought that was a lot, but the next weekend we had more. But we also tried to vary the activities, like last weekend we had the golf tournament on ice. It’s been a lot of fun,” she said.

Like Nichols, Darrah said she grew up volunteering at the carnival and now encourages her children to do the same.

Her daughter Chesyca Darrah started a fundraising initiative in January called Chesyca’s Vision, designed to help students pay for sports and extracurricular activity equipment that may not be provided by the team or school.

Darrah said her daughter recognized the disparity in her own friends group and pitched the idea to the Winter Carnival committee.

She encourages more youths to volunteer and be a part of carnival planning. She said she hopes Chesyca’s Vision will open the door for more young volunteers to want to be involved next year.

Darrah tells her children “it is worth giving up a few winter weekends to give back to your community and spend time with the queen — Lake George.”

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.