60-unit affordable housing complex coming to Corinth following land donation

CORINTH — A 60-unit affordable housing complex is coming to the village after three years of development — a process that began following a land donation from Hudson River Community Credit Union.

The three-story Riverview at Corinth housing project, being developed by RISE Housing and Supportive Services of Saratoga Springs, is expected to bring 30 units of supportive housing, 15 senior apartments and 15 community units to Pine Street.

The project was approved by the village Planning Board on Sept. 8, and construction is expected to begin next fall.

Hudson River Community Credit Union donated the land for the project three years ago in order to address the growing demand for affordable housing, said Sue Commanda, the credit union’s CEO.

“Three years ago, HRCCU’s Board of Directors determined that the single greatest challenge for many of our members is the fact that they are cost-burdened in regards to housing,” she said in a statement. “We believe safe affordable housing has a positive impact on the community and the members we served and that is why we ultimately decided to support the Riverview affordable housing project to help further address the issue.”

In addition to expanding affordable housing options, the project is expected to create eight jobs, including two case workers and a registered nurse that will provide support for residents, according to a news release.

The project is also expected to generate $1.4 million in annual revenue for the village.

RISE, which operates supportive housing units throughout Saratoga County, is planning to apply for capital funding through the state’s Office of Homes and Community Renewal. The agency works with private, public and nonprofit developers to create affordable housing opportunities across the state.

In a statement, Sybil Newell, executive director of RISE, said the project will go a long way in addressing the need for affordable housing and thanked Hudson River Community Credit Union for the “generous donation and for their ongoing support.”

“RISE is thrilled to be moving forward with this project. It will go a long way toward meeting the affordable housing needs of the community and the supportive housing aspect of the project will provide much-needed assistance for vulnerable community members in need of support,” she said in a statement.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

