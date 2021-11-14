58 new COVID cases reported in Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 58 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 55 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 493 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 475 of them involving mild illness.

Seventeen people were hospitalized as of Sunday, three more than Saturday. One is critically ill, and the remainder have moderate illness. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Sunday's cases involved community spread of COVID, according to a Health Services news release.

County health officials said they continue to see a significant spike in COVID transmission, with the majority of its new cases arising from household/family exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events/gatherings.

Those who plan to attending gatherings in the coming weeks or who come in close contact with co-workers should take steps to avoid COVID exposure, officials reiterated.

Sixteen of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 1,059 of 44,499 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for COVID vaccination, and local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for patients. Pharmacies are also offering pediatric vaccinations. Find more information on guidelines and vaccine availability here: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccines-children-and-adolescents.

In addition, New York state announced Saturday that state mass vaccination sites are scheduling appointments for children ages 5-11. Check for appointments at those sites here: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted:

Monday, Nov. 15, North Warren Central School, second doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses.

Friday, Nov. 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be announced.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., first doses and booster doses.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 57.1 as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 681 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

The county’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 8.3% and the Capital Region’s rate was 5.4% as of Sunday morning.

