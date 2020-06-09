55 people recover from coronavirus at Glens Falls Center

Glens Falls Center hit a reassuring milestone on Friday: no one is currently positive for coronavirus in the nursing home.
In the past six weeks, 20 residents died of the virus. But 55 people recovered.
That’s a 26% fatality rate — the same as at Fort Hudson, where 11 people died.
More than half of the residents in the nursing home caught the virus. There are 120 beds at the center.
It was a very hard time for the nursing home, and no one is sure whether Glens Falls Center is out of the woods yet. They are testing regularly, and getting to zero cases Friday was just the beginning.
“Although these are great numbers, we have to be cautiously optimistic these days as this virus wears many hats, so the hard work we have done over the past three months to fight this will not diminish,” said Glens Falls Center Administrator Marty Deslauriers. “We intend to keep the zero as a mainstay as we continue to be diligent by maintaining the facility-wide testing and screening of staff, per the New York State Department of Health and the CDC.”
He thanked staff, saying they “worked tirelessly” to care for the 75 ill residents since mid-April. The first patient died April 15; the last one died at the end of May.
On Tuesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases of coronavirus. The county has had only one new case in the past 11 days. There have been 244 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 117 cases in nursing homes — with 27 deaths total — and 12 in assisted living facilities, with four deaths. There were no new recoveries Tuesday, and six people are still ill. Two people are hospitalized, one in critical condition.
- Washington County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 210 confirmed cases. Two more people recovered, for a total of 190 recoveries. Seven people are still ill. Two people are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 509 confirmed cases. Two more people recovered, for a total of 458 recoveries. Four people are hospitalized and 35 people are still ill.
- Essex County reported two people tested positive — a slight but possibly significant increase, for a total of 56 cases since the outbreak began. The county had gone a week without any increase, but has now had new cases for the past two days. Essex County was one of the earliest counties allowed to start reopening. One of the new cases is an inmate and there are a total of three people ill in the county. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients Tuesday and Glens Falls Hospital reported three.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo stopped announcing the number of hospitalizations and deaths Tuesday. Instead, he said people should focus on the number of tests and the number of people who test positive.
He unveiled a new online dashboard with details for each region and each county, including charts that show the decrease in cases, hospitalizations and other measures.
“The number of deaths are so low that that number is no longer informative,” Cuomo said. “We need to look at the facts through a different lens now.”
He wants everyone to watch for the early warning signs of a spike in infections, by tracking the percent of new positive cases on the new dashboard.
“This will tell you on a day to day basis” if infections are starting to rise, he said. “You will see tremors of a spike.”
Then people can quickly change their behavior to control the spread.
“We’re in a new phase. We’re feeling good,” he said. “But we have to stay smart.”
