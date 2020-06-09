55 people recover from coronavirus at Glens Falls Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Glens Falls Center hit a reassuring milestone on Friday: no one is currently positive for coronavirus in the nursing home.

In the past six weeks, 20 residents died of the virus. But 55 people recovered.

That’s a 26% fatality rate — the same as at Fort Hudson, where 11 people died.

More than half of the residents in the nursing home caught the virus. There are 120 beds at the center.

It was a very hard time for the nursing home, and no one is sure whether Glens Falls Center is out of the woods yet. They are testing regularly, and getting to zero cases Friday was just the beginning.

“Although these are great numbers, we have to be cautiously optimistic these days as this virus wears many hats, so the hard work we have done over the past three months to fight this will not diminish,” said Glens Falls Center Administrator Marty Deslauriers. “We intend to keep the zero as a mainstay as we continue to be diligent by maintaining the facility-wide testing and screening of staff, per the New York State Department of Health and the CDC.”

He thanked staff, saying they “worked tirelessly” to care for the 75 ill residents since mid-April. The first patient died April 15; the last one died at the end of May.