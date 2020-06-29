518 AID rally rescheduled for July 12

FORT EDWARD — A group of activists postponed its Black Lives Matter rally on Sunday until July 12 due to the threat of severe weather.

The rescheduled event will be held starting at 1 p.m. The rally will gather behind the Fort Edward Police Station on Canal Street then proceed to Mullen Park. Speakers and live performances are also planned.

For the latest information visit the event listing on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/274301847108273/.

The event is coming off of a successful rally held in Glens Falls earlier this month and in response to the lack of comment by Fort Edward Town Board members during a meeting.

A member of the community requested the board to comment on the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The board remained silent.

The group 518 AID decided to plan the rally following the June 8 meeting.

AID stands for “against inequality and discrimination" and will advocate for any marginalized groups of people.

