518 AID rally postponed due to weather

FORT EDWARD — A group of activists has postponed its Black Lives Matter rally planned Sunday until July 12 due to the threat of severe weather.

The event is coming off of a successful rally held in Glens Falls earlier this month and in response to the lack of comment by Fort Edward Town Board members during a meeting.

A member of the community requested the board to comment on the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The board remained silent.

The group 518 AID decided to plan the rally following the June 8 meeting.

AID stands for “against inequality and discrimination" and will advocate for any marginalized groups of people.

