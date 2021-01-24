GLENS FALLS — The lighted Cole’s Woods cross-country ski trails behind the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls area probably get taken for granted by some, yet are treasured by countless skiers from throughout the region — perhaps especially those who didn’t grow up here.

They were the vision of former U.S. Olympic Nordic skier Tom Jacobs, are said to be the first lighted Nordic trails in North America, and this year they turn 50.

And while the trails are now a prime training ground for area high school skiers and a great place for locals and visitors to enjoy outdoor exercise during the long winters, many may not know the storied history of the system and how Glens Falls for a decade was an annual nighttime skiing stop for some of the world’s best Nordic skiers.

Norwegian superstars like Olympic medalists Odd Martinson and Magne Myrmo, the Nordic skiing Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle equivalents in Norway, raced under the lights here and won the first three races here.

The best Americans and Canadians raced, too.

And think about this: As part of a traveling Nordic circuit that locals said would include stops in places like New York and Chicago and Aspen, you have little Glens Falls.

And by all accounts, it didn’t disappoint.

Even when the lighted Glens Falls International Cross Country Ski Race ended after a decade of success, the trails hosted a clinic by American superstar Bill Koch.

“It was kind of big stuff,” said Bill Parks, a longtime teacher and Nordic ski coach at Glens Falls High School who also raced in it. “Our little trails have had some fabulous skiers on them.”

Steve Kvinlaug, a Norwegian who moved to Glens Falls at 17 in 1970 and who purchased the Inside Edge ski shop, located near the trails, in 2016 after working for the Jacobs family for years, said locals had no idea how huge the Norwegian stars were that Glens Falls attracted.

“These were my heroes coming to ski in my backyard,” he said, adding that he got to serve as a translator for those heroes. “You were ready to pee your pants.”

But how?

Parks, considered a Nordic skiing sage of the area, explained that cross-country skiing was really just taking off in the United States when the trails were being conceived. The popularity grew, in part, because of a cross-country skiing book written by John Caldwell, an Olympic teammate of Jacobs.

Jacobs, having been on the Olympic team in the ’50s, “had contacts of the 'who’s who' of Nordic skiing,” Kvinlaug said.

And Don Metivier, a Post-Star reporter of the day who later became editor and publisher of Ski Racing magazine, also had a hand in the race coming to fruition.

“‘Let’s get the U.S. Ski Team, invite some foreign skiers, give big prizes and make it an international race,’ a foolish ski writer suggested,” Metivier wrote, alluding to himself, in a 1978 article recalling the race’s origin. The article also credited then Glens Falls Recreation Director Dan Reardon.

Kvinlaug said the U.S. Ski Team was eager to attract the Norwegians, and the Norwegians were eager to come. The Americans may not have loved that the Norwegians won the first three years, but Metivier wrote that their presence gave the race instant credibility.

The original trail they raced on, however, was only about 2 kilometers. Years later, it would be expanded after the city purchased an additional 35 acres of land. But what most people probably don’t know is that a Glens Falls High School social studies class, taught by Parks, can be thanked for the addition.

Parks, in a lengthy interview last week, told how students were awestruck when they saw acres of land in the woods cleared in the mid '70s for Aviation Mall to be built. Parks decided to build their concern into a civics lesson, and a campaign was started to save the woods from further development.

Kids who were normally shy were all of a sudden activists, he said.

One Queensbury official told Parks he’d never seen anything like the onslaught of calls and letters to save the land. Thanks to a city grant and money from the former Kamyr Inc., their efforts succeeded, allowing the trail system we now know.

“That was probably one of my better teaching episodes,” he said with a chuckle. “It had an impact on those students, and obviously the community. And we got to go for walks in the woods.”

Typical Glens Falls welcome

Dubbed "Hometown, U.S.A." by Look magazine decades earlier, men like Parks and Kvinlaug said Glens Falls had that welcoming spirit on full display during the Glens Falls Invitational races. Racers were welcomed into people’s homes while they were here and local businesses, Scoville Jewelers included, piled the European-style prize table high at an extravagant final awards dinner at The Queensbury Hotel.

Even former West Mountain Ski Area owner Mike Brandt got into the act, essentially saving the race in 1973, when the trails were devoid of snow. When Jacobs asked for his snowmaking help, Brandt said he gladly made a huge mound of snow at the base of West Mountain, and Glens Falls workers loaded it onto trucks and brought it to Cole’s Woods for spreading.

Brandt and others talked about the community spirit the trails represented and said it was a no-brainer to help his friend.

“You’re always willing to try to help,” he said. “You gotta take care of the community.”

Kvinlaug described how the awards ceremony would go, with the winners of the men’s and women’s races getting first crack at the prize table, which early on included an elaborate watch from Scoville Jewelers. The Swedish-based Kamyr Inc. also contributed greatly to the event and the dinner, he said.

These days

While the international superstar Nordic racers no longer race in the woods, the trails are arguably better cared for than ever before under the leadership of Bill Blood, president of the nonprofit Friends of Cole’s Woods.

When Mother Nature cooperates, the volunteer groomers provide a professional-caliber skiing surface, which is tracked for traditional skiing and has a large area for skate-skiers.

And Blood says skiers of all abilities can be found there.

“You’ll see people stopped, talking on the side of the trail while others go by training hard,” he said.

Blood, a transplant to the area from Boston, said the trail system was a four-season lure for his family and was cherished even more after returning from another stint in Boston. He called the trail system a “gem,” an oft-used word to describe the trails, and said they’re even more valuable during this pandemic.

“Everyone is trying to find a place to get outside and escape,” he said.

As part of the 50th anniversary of the ski trails, Blood said Friends of Cole’s Woods have been offering learn-to-ski lessons on Wednesday evenings ending this week, and a Thursday night racing series that runs through Feb. 11.

Tom Jacobs’ son, John, said he was in high school and college when his dad was helping develop the trails and wasn’t really involved, but he said the fact that the trail system has since blossomed and is now part of the National Trail System makes him proud.

He also named Dr. David Welch as a driving force behind the trails, and said his mother deserves a lot of credit for tending to the family while Tom was working on the trails.

“It was a very tall shadow to walk behind, but I’m very proud to walk behind it,” Jacobs said of his dad, seconds after posing with the Glens Falls Invitational Cross Country Ski Race trophy still on display in his Inside Edge shop office.

The elder Jacobs is memorialized with a plaque at the entrance to the trails.

Parks said it’s important for people realize how significant these cherished trails are and how they’re heavily used by people from all over.

He said he always asks people where they’re from when he meets them on the trails. Recently, he got a shock when asking one family.

“We’re from Norway,” they told him. “I said, 'really?' And then said 'hello' to them in Norwegian, which was about the extent of my Norwegian vocabulary. They had been over at Lapland Lake and were here for the strangest reason: the guy had a Tesla and he wanted to charge it and saw there was a charging station near the ski trails in Glens Falls. They were charging their car while they went skiing.

“It isn’t just the locals using it.”

