50 years ago, first Earth Day was celebrated locally

Bob Bayle was teaching ninth grade science at Glens Falls Junior High School 50 years ago when the school district was planning an “Environmental Teach-In” for the first Earth Day.

“Let’s stop talking about it; let’s do something about it,” said school Superintendent William Bitner, at the time, as education, business and government leaders agreed to “make a special effort not to point our finger at someone else or shake our heads in despair but rather to look for what each of us can do as individual citizens to take action.”

Activities were on April 16, because April 22, the designated Earth Day, was a school holiday. The activities included assemblies at each school in the morning and students cleaning up litter around the city in the afternoon.

“Each school was to put on an assembly appropriate to the day, and somehow I was given the task of setting that up (at the junior high),” Bayle said.

Albany Times Union columnist Barney Fowler had been writing about acid rain and other environmental issues, so Bayle invited the columnist to speak.