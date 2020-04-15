50 years ago, first Earth Day was celebrated locally

Bob Bayle was teaching ninth grade science at Glens Falls Junior High School 50 years ago when the school district was planning an “Environmental Teach-In” for the first Earth Day.
“Let’s stop talking about it; let’s do something about it,” said school Superintendent William Bitner, at the time, as education, business and government leaders agreed to “make a special effort not to point our finger at someone else or shake our heads in despair but rather to look for what each of us can do as individual citizens to take action.”
Activities were on April 16, because April 22, the designated Earth Day, was a school holiday. The activities included assemblies at each school in the morning and students cleaning up litter around the city in the afternoon.
“Each school was to put on an assembly appropriate to the day, and somehow I was given the task of setting that up (at the junior high),” Bayle said.
Albany Times Union columnist Barney Fowler had been writing about acid rain and other environmental issues, so Bayle invited the columnist to speak.
“Barney was always a good writer, mixing humor along with his other comments and wasn't averse to calling someone out on something if he thought it ought to be done,” Bayle recalled recently. “Thus, some folks thought he might be a bit controversial.”
Fowler was keynote speaker at a morning student assembly, and met with a smaller group of students for two periods to discuss the environment in detail.
“The students reacted pretty positively to his talk, but we have to remember this was really at the beginning of making the public aware that there were going to be environmental problems down the line,” Bayle said. “I did receive a few comments from teachers that thought he was pushing an agenda and they were not real pleased with that, but, overall, I think the program went over quite well.”
Fowler urged students to avoid not just pollution of the environment, but also pollution of the mind, such as pornography, and pollution of the body, such as smoking.
“He felt that the natural resources of the human mind and body should be evaluated in the overall conservation effort against pollution,” The Post-Star reported at the time.
Todd Feigenbaum, editor-in-chief of the Junior Highlights school newspaper, introduced Fowler at the assembly.
“I do remember that we talked a lot about Earth Day that first year,” Feigenbaum, now co-owner of Feigenbaum Cleaners, recalled recently. “It was certainly the beginning of a growing consciousness about the environment for many students at the time.”
Student Jeff Inglee sang “Pollution, Pollution,” and student Tom Fake showed a slide show about pollution in Glens Falls.
Laurie Moore, Debbie Maynard and Patricia Magee won first, second and third places, respectively, in a student poster contest.
At Sanford Street Elementary School, Charles McNulty, education officer for the state Conservation Department, spoke at an assembly for all grades.
Students performed original “pollution solution” songs, skits and stories, and students made speeches.
Sixth-grade student Bruce Robinson urged conservation as he displayed six bags of waste paper he had collected.
Peter Noone, Michael Ghizzoni and Brad Westcott recited the poem “Trees” by children’s author Harry Behn.
A group of students displayed Irving the Robot, made from scrap materials.
At the senior high school, students voted to ban motorized vehicles, except for the American Red Cross bloodmobile, from school parking lots that day.
“Students and faculty will either walk or ride bicycles to school that day in recognition of the majority role motor vehicles play in air pollution,” The Post-Star reported.
Student groups spread out around the city in the afternoon and collected six Department of Public Works dump truck loads of litter, which the city disposed of.
“I remember picking up trash from what was then a vacant lot on Washburn Street, a couple of blocks from the old junior high school on Glen Street,” Feigenbaum said.
“Our local youth … offer us an object lesson in house cleaning,” The Post-Star editorialized at the time.
Chase Bag Co., a local manufacturer, donated collection bags.
“In this area, students cleaned up parks and other public properties, projects emulated in cities across the country,” Post-Star columnist Irv Dean wrote.
On April 22, the nationally designated Earth Day, members of Glens Falls Youth Center cleaned up the grounds around the center and assisted with cleanup at Glens Falls City Park.
“Today is 'Earth Day,' during which, directly or indirectly, we shall be made acquainted with the enormity of the mistreatment we have visited upon our land, water and air,” The Post-Star editorialized.
The editorial called for individual action, pointing out that only 20 percent of pollution was caused by industry.
“Indeed, the whole environmental problem is due to thoughtlessness, ignorance or indifference. … People themselves, with their cars and carelessness, are the bearers of the greatest responsibility.”
