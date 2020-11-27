5 a.m. start to Black Friday shopping is quieter this year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Aviation Mall, where there was no store-filling rush at 5 a.m., employees said they expected the biggest crowds midday. Since this year there are no doorbusters, and sales go on all day and in many cases all week, there was little reason to get up early.

So at 5 a.m., there was all of one customer in Dick’s Sporting Goods. A few more trickled in over the next half-hour. Employees wandered the aisles, offering to help anyone they saw.

At the checkouts, even at the outlets, the traditional Black Friday lines did not form. Stores had markers on the floor to keep customers separated as they waited, but they had fully staffed the cash registers and there was little waiting.

All that didn’t stop some families from making the strategic plans they have to use in other years.

Outside Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, people studied ads for toys and peered in the windows, ready to make a dash as soon as the doors opened.

“It should be right there,” Chrissandra Moulton of Lake Luzerne said as she prepared to race for a Garth Brooks book with five CDs.

She was a little worried about the pandemic.

“There’s always a fear in the back of your mind, but you have to live,” she said.