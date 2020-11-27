5 a.m. start to Black Friday shopping is quieter this year

QUEENSBURY — At 5 a.m. on Black Friday, very few people were out shopping. But after dawn, as the day wore on, more and more people flooded into local stores.
By 7:30 a.m., the outlet stores on the Million Dollar Half-Mile in Queensbury began opening their doors because so many people had lined up. Most stores were scheduled to open at 8 a.m. but parking lots started to fill up long before that.
Aviation Mall shoppers maintained strict social distancing as they waited outside, standing on taped lines placed on the sidewalks. At the outlets, few people spread out 6 feet apart, and lines persisted outside some stores all morning because employees enforced the 50% occupancy limit.
Small stores could not fit more than 15 people at a time and had to post employees at the door to let people in one by one.
Still, workers and shoppers said the lines were not as long as on a typical Black Friday.
Everyone wore masks, and hand sanitizer was available at nearly every entrance. But with Christmas music piped into the parking lot and lines down the sidewalks, shoppers said it felt like a normal day at last, after nine long months of pandemic.
DeAnn Johnson of Saratoga Springs was one of the many to line up outside the Vera Bradley store before 8 a.m. She was there with her adult daughter, mother, and even a friend who joined them by phone.
“It’s a girls day every year,” she said. “No boys. No kids allowed. Myself, my mother, my best friends.”
She laughed at the idea that she should stay home on Black Friday. She could shop without coming near people, she said.
“I don’t like people anyway. So I stay away from them,” she said.
Justine Sgambati of Stillwater came to the outlets with her sister as she does every year.
“We do it as a tradition,” she said as she waited in line to get into Yankee Candle. “We didn’t think we’d be able to go out because of the shutting down.”
She was glad the stores stayed open because the sisters have bought matching Christmas pajamas for the children for two decades. The children are now 23, 20 and 19. But they still love it, she said.
Her mother did the same for her and her sister.
“Mom still does it,” she said. “It’s exciting because we get to open one gift on Christmas Eve.”
Although the crowds could lead to the spread of coronavirus, some store owners were frankly relieved to get customers.
“It’s a lot busier than we were when we were down in Saratoga,” said Cheryl McSwiggin, owner of the Charleston Shoe Store at the outlets. “It feels good.”
At Aviation Mall, where there was no store-filling rush at 5 a.m., employees said they expected the biggest crowds midday. Since this year there are no doorbusters, and sales go on all day and in many cases all week, there was little reason to get up early.
So at 5 a.m., there was all of one customer in Dick’s Sporting Goods. A few more trickled in over the next half-hour. Employees wandered the aisles, offering to help anyone they saw.
At the checkouts, even at the outlets, the traditional Black Friday lines did not form. Stores had markers on the floor to keep customers separated as they waited, but they had fully staffed the cash registers and there was little waiting.
All that didn’t stop some families from making the strategic plans they have to use in other years.
Outside Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, people studied ads for toys and peered in the windows, ready to make a dash as soon as the doors opened.
“It should be right there,” Chrissandra Moulton of Lake Luzerne said as she prepared to race for a Garth Brooks book with five CDs.
She was a little worried about the pandemic.
“There’s always a fear in the back of your mind, but you have to live,” she said.
Cory Colbin of Hudson Falls said he might not have stopped to shop if there had been a traditional Black Friday line at Ollie’s.
“That would be more concerning,” he said. “I was pretty worried at first.”
But the 19-year-old goes shopping with his family every year on Black Friday, and he decided it could be done safely.
“Just to spend time with family,” he said.
Some people weren’t worried at all. Brittany Pedersen of South Glens Falls has been working retail throughout the pandemic. She had long ago decided what she could do to keep herself safe, and felt secure in those measures. So she didn’t hesitate to go shopping for a child’s tool bench and tool belt that her father asked her to pick up for him. They’re going to be wrapped up for her 2-year-old nephew.
“He called and asked me,” she said simply. “A lot of people are masked up, and I’m masked up. I’m taking my precautions.”
Behind the scenes, a second and much busier Black Friday was happening at the big box stores. They were getting slammed with online orders for curbside pickup, J.C. Penney store manager Michael Taft said. While some staff filled those orders, others were on the floor to help in-person customers.
“It’s a challenge, but we’ve got it staffed,” Taft said.
Having so many invisible customers made for a slow opening. About 22 people were in line when the store opened at 5 a.m.
“It does feel different, but it is exciting,” he said. “We expect it to ramp up around 8 or 9 a.m. and we’re ready for them.”
