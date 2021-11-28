48 new COVID cases reported Sunday by Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 48 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 69 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 560 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 535 of them involving mild illness.

Twenty-one Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Sunday, one more than Saturday. Four are critically ill, and the remainder have moderate illness. Four are moderately ill outside of the hospital, officials said in a news release.

"Warren County and our region continue to see a spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, with the majority of new cases in Warren County arising from workplace exposures, family/household exposures and indoor events/gatherings," the news release states. "Presume you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public setting, and please take precautions accordingly."

Eighteen of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 1,366 of 44,695 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

New York state has expanded booster shot eligibility to all 18 and over who meet certain criteria regarding the timing of their initial vaccination. Find details here: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, Nov. 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

• Tuesday, Dec. 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open.)

• Tuesday, Dec. 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open.)

In addition, local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and New York state mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. Find more information on guidelines and pediatric vaccine availability here: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccines-children-and-adolescents.

A total of 48,299 Warren County residents (75.2% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 44,695 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 69.5% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 66.3%. A total of 85.4% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

For children 11 or younger, 743 (16.3% of the population, compared to state average of 15.8%) have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 63.6 as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 833 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

The county’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 9.9% and the Capital Region’s rate 7.0% as of Sunday morning.

