$478,000 in Queensbury park renovations proposed

QUEENSBURY — The parks in the town of Queensbury may be upgraded this year if a proposal for renovations and improvements totaling $478,000 are approved. Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Lovering proposed capital project funds be used for park updates in all four of the town’s wards.

He said $123,000 would come from the Parks and Recreation Department’s reserve fund, with the remaining balance of $355,000 coming out of the capital reserve fund. The ideas brought before the board are a part of the Queensbury Recreation Commission’s annual capital projects plan.

The Gurney Lane Recreation Area is scheduled to receive the most funding for projects including replacing the fishing dock for pond access, repainting the pool floor and replacing three valves, maintaining the trial, and construction a program building to be used all four seasons at a cost of $300,000.

“The main purpose of the programming building would be to not only improve the quality and variety of programs we offer, but to also take care of the programs we currently have,” Lovering told the board during a workshop on Monday. The Jenkinsville athletic fields would receive a $30,000 face-lift on eight pickleball courts and one basketball court by having them resurfaced and painted.

Additional projects proposed include:

Rush Pond Way Trail: additional trail development

Hovey Pond Park: upgrades to public gardens, addressing water quality

Glen Lake: replacing docks, upgrading signs

Hudson River Park: resurfacing and striping pickleball courts

The proposal will be voted on at the next Town Board meeting on March 21.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

