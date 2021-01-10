40th Warren County resident dies of COVID

A Warren County man in his 70s died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Sunday.

He lived independently before being hospitalized in critical condition. He was the 40th Warren County resident to die from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

At the start of the pandemic, almost everyone who died of coronavirus lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility, with only two living at home before their deaths.

By Christmas, only one more independent adult had died of coronavirus.

In the last 17 days, four other independent adults in Warren County have died of the virus, as have numerous others from Saratoga and Washington counties.

Some members of the community have refused to accept the news that local people outside of nursing homes have died of the virus. A few people aimed online criticism at Laurie Metivier Woodcock, 48, who died on Dec. 27. She lived independently, worked full-time and took care of her elderly mother, but some insisted that she was to blame for her own death because she was overweight. Others have objected to news reports about nursing home residents who have died, saying it’s not newsworthy.