40th Warren County resident dies of COVID

A Warren County man in his 70s died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Sunday.
He lived independently before being hospitalized in critical condition. He was the 40th Warren County resident to die from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
At the start of the pandemic, almost everyone who died of coronavirus lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility, with only two living at home before their deaths.
By Christmas, only one more independent adult had died of coronavirus.
In the last 17 days, four other independent adults in Warren County have died of the virus, as have numerous others from Saratoga and Washington counties.
Some members of the community have refused to accept the news that local people outside of nursing homes have died of the virus. A few people aimed online criticism at Laurie Metivier Woodcock, 48, who died on Dec. 27. She lived independently, worked full-time and took care of her elderly mother, but some insisted that she was to blame for her own death because she was overweight. Others have objected to news reports about nursing home residents who have died, saying it’s not newsworthy.
In Saratoga County, the Department of Health stopped acknowledging deaths in early December.
Warren County offered a statement after Sunday’s death.
"On behalf of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of yet another member of our community who we have lost to this virus," said Rachel Seeber, chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and a Queensbury at-Large Supervisor, in a news release. "We are optimistic that continued vigilance, along with vaccine distribution programs that are growing by the day, will end this awful pandemic once and for all."
Schools going virtual
- Fort Edward Union Free School District will be virtual through Jan. 13, following two cases Sunday.
- Corinth Central School District extended its building closure through Jan. 15.
Schools with quarantines
- A Schuylerville Elementary School student; last in school Jan. 6 (13 students and 2 faculty/staff members quarantined)
- A Schuylerville Elementary School student; last in school Dec. 23 (no quarantines)
- A Schuylerville Middle School student; last in school Jan. 6 (18 students quarantined)
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 41 new cases, for a total of 1,600 confirmed cases confirmed cases since March, and 71 recoveries, for a total of 1,152 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 408 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital, and one person died.
- Washington County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 1,148 confirmed cases since March, and 37 recoveries, for a total of 879 recoveries. There are 235 people currently ill, nine of whom are hospitalized, an increase of three from Saturday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 35 coronavirus patients, five of whom were in intensive care. Five others were no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital does not report on weekends.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends but told the state that 242 people tested positive Saturday, for a positive test rate of 10.4% and a weekly average of 10.3%
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends but told the state that 15 people tested positive Saturday, for a positive test rate of 2.9% and a weekly average of 7.5%.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 994 new cases, a positive test rate of 8.2%, which brought the weekly average of 9.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 6.1% and a weekly average of 7.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 4.5% and a weekly average of 6.9%.
- Statewide, 15,355 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 6.22%.
- There were 8.484 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday and 151 people died.
