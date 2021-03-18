40% of Warren County adults have received at least one vaccine dose

In Warren County, 40% of adults have now received at least one vaccine dose against coronavirus, and 20% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
That means there’s only 32,770 people left to vaccinate, and many of them may not be eligible yet. So far, 21,045 people have gotten at least one shot and 10,770 are fully vaccinated.
The state is opening a vaccination site Friday morning at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and appointments are already fully booked for the first three weeks. But people from other counties can also be vaccinated at the site, which is much closer than Plattsburgh, Potsdam and Utica — the sites many local people drove to in February for vaccinations.
There are 53,815 adults in Warren County, according to the census. But even if every one of them gets vaccinated, the county is unlikely to hit herd immunity until children can be vaccinated. More than 18% of the county’s population is under the age of 18.
School cases
North Warren Central School reported one case, a middle school student who was last in school Tuesday and tested positive Wednesday.
Glens Falls School District reported one case, at the middle school. There were 60 rapid tests conducted Wednesday and none came back positive. Thirteen staff or students in the district are currently quarantined.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 2,866 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and one recovery, for a total of 2,678 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 122 people currently ill, including three who are hospitalized, which is one more than on Wednesday. All three patients are moderately ill. The new cases all involved people who were exposed in the community, often due to work or social gatherings. Several of Wednesday’s cases were people who had been quarantined due to an exposure.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Wednesday: eight new cases, for a total of 2,214 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,100 recoveries. There were 77 people ill, including three who were hospitalized, two fewer than Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 122 cases over the last two days, for a total of 12,664 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 67 recoveries, for a total of 12,255 recoveries. There are 258 people currently ill and 14 are hospitalized, two fewer than on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one village of Corinth resident (for a total of two), one Hadley resident (for a total of two), three Moreau residents (for a total of 13), two Northumberland residents (for a total of 10), two town of Saratoga residents (for a total of eight) and nine Wilton residents (for a total of 36).
- Still ill: seven town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, one Hadley resident, 10 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, six town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, five South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 27 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Corinth resident, one Schuylerville resident and one Victory resident.
- Essex County reported eight new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four coronavirus patients, the same as Wednesday. One person is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 12 coronavirus patients, up one since Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 233 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Statewide, 7,796 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.87%. A total of 4,536 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and 57 people died.
