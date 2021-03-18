40% of Warren County adults have received at least one vaccine dose

In Warren County, 40% of adults have now received at least one vaccine dose against coronavirus, and 20% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

That means there’s only 32,770 people left to vaccinate, and many of them may not be eligible yet. So far, 21,045 people have gotten at least one shot and 10,770 are fully vaccinated.

The state is opening a vaccination site Friday morning at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and appointments are already fully booked for the first three weeks. But people from other counties can also be vaccinated at the site, which is much closer than Plattsburgh, Potsdam and Utica — the sites many local people drove to in February for vaccinations.

There are 53,815 adults in Warren County, according to the census. But even if every one of them gets vaccinated, the county is unlikely to hit herd immunity until children can be vaccinated. More than 18% of the county’s population is under the age of 18.

School cases

North Warren Central School reported one case, a middle school student who was last in school Tuesday and tested positive Wednesday.