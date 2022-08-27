 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

4-H youths do more than showing cattle and chickens

EASTON — Although 4-H has a long history with agriculture, it’s not just about showing cattle and chickens. 4-H members and volunteers at the Washington County Fair are involved in many ways, including running the 4-H food and ice cream booth, displaying their creative projects in the Youth Building, and helping out where needed.

“The fair provides a lot of opportunities for youth,” said Chrys Nestle, the 4-H Extension educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Washington County. “A member doesn’t have to enter a project or show cows to have a fair experience. Many have other responsibilities.”

Some help set up the Youth Building, which showcases the projects members have completed since the previous fair. Projects may be traditional rural skills such as food preservation, baking, sewing and vegetable and flower growing; arts and crafts such as  photography, painting, woodworking and taxidermy; and group projects. Entries ranged from a stuffed domestic pigeon to a Lego version of the World War I Battle of the Somme, terrariums to pumpkins, cupcakes to cat photos.

All entries have to be in the building by the Saturday before the fair. Volunteers set up the tables, direct entries to the proper places and assist the judges who give out the awards in time for the fair’s official opening at 5 p.m. Monday, Nestle said.

On Saturday, Nestle introduced six young participants to a reporter.

Connor Waite, 8, of Greenwich, said he and his 11-year-old sister Alexis Waite got into 4-H because their mother, Jackie Waite, is friends with Nestle. Connor is spending part of fair week at the 4-H food booth.

“I like taking orders. I get to talk with different people,” Connor said. His mother added that Connor, who also belongs to the Greenwich Youth Center, participated in a group project to benefit Operation Adopt a Soldier.

Connor and Alexis both show dairy goats.

“I like how I can work some days with the food booth and then show my goats,” Alexis said.

Megan DePaul, from Argyle, was born the day after the 2008 fair and just turned 14. “My older brothers show cattle. I got involved in 4-H following in their footsteps,” she said.

When not in the show ring, she’s a dairy ambassador and helps at the dairy princess booth in the Ag Center. One of the five photographs she entered in the arts and crafts department received a special award, DePaul said.

David Lloyd, 11, from Hartford, took a few minutes away from his shift at the 4-H ice cream booth for the interview.

“This is my third or fourth year at the food booth,” Lloyd said.

He likes buying toy tractors and looking at the real tractors at the fair, he said.

“David has a skid steer at home that he works on,” Nestle added. “He took our 4-H tractor safety class, although he wasn’t old enough to participate officially.”

Evelyn Burch, 10, of Hartford, shows dairy cows at the fair.

“I make different crafts and do acrylic painting and woodworking,” she said. Her mother knows Nestle and “loves crafts,” Burch said. She pointed out one of her creations, a sign that says: “This girl won’t quit.”

Kingsbury resident Jenna Purdy, 11, is a member of the 4-H club Lucky Bums.

“I like to make things and do public presentations,” such as how to ice-fish, Purdy said.

Purdy’s mother is one of the co-managers of the 4-H food booth, so Purdy works there as well, Nestle said. “I meet new people and get to know them,” Purdy said. “It’s really fun to take orders and work in the kitchen.”

4-H has a dormitory on the fairgrounds that in previous years gave members an alternative to sharing a camper with family members or making the round trip from home every day, Nestle said. The organization is looking forward to filling the dorm again when COVID is no longer an issue.

“We felt the impact from COVID,” Nestle said. “Some clubs went on pause. Some just went to individual membership. But we still have adults who want to go through the process to become 4-H volunteers, so kids can have that positive youth development experience.”

FAIR NOTEBOOK

  • The first calf at this year’s Big Push Birthing Center was born shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. The tiny black and white heifer had a pen to herself where visitors could see her up close. The mother cow was one of six expectant Holsteins provided by Land View Farms in White Creek. The timing is unpredictable, but when a birth is imminent, the fair PA system lets fairgoers know so they can watch the birthing process. Experienced farm workers and a vet are on hand to assist the cows.
  • Adult cattle can be big, really big. At the horse arena Saturday morning, Cheyanne Hall, of Cambridge, was introducing her red Holstein oxen, William and Henry, to visitors. The twin brothers weigh about 3,000 pounds each — she hasn’t found a scale big enough to weigh them exactly. They go through 43,000 pounds of hay per year, plus grain and pasture. “They love carrots,” Hall said. William and Henry have done some logging and are trained to pull a stone boat (a sledge for hauling rocks). After storms, they’re sometimes called on to clear downed trees, Hall said.
  • In the antique tractor area, Howard Houck, who lives in Ballston Spa, had his 1912 four-horsepower Sparta Economy hit and miss engine running a pump for a water barrel. The engine only fires when a governor slows down and triggers the ignition. “It could run all day on a quart, quart-and-a-half of gas,” Houck said. Sears Roebuck advertised the engine for $89.65, a lot of money in 1912. “I have about 40 of these,” Houck said. “I absolutely love 'em.”
  • The Farm Museum both preserves objects from days gone by and sponsors demonstrations of traditional crafts, including woodworking, pottery and blacksmithing. Saturday morning, Paul McCarty, of Fort Edward, was weaving a wood splint seat for an old chair. “I was given the materials years ago by someone who stopped doing it,” McCarty said. “I’m trying to use them up.” The new seat will give a second life to a chair he picked up for free after a garage sale.
  • Near the cow barns at the Washington County Fair is the Ag Center, dedicated to the dairy industry and the services that make it go. The centerpiece of the Ag Center is the milking parlor. Lactating dairy cows don’t stop producing milk just because they’re at the fair, so twice a day the cows are led along the wood shavings paths to the milking parlor, set up with mechanical milking equipment and clear lines for the milk to whoosh through. The milk goes to a processing plant and farmers receive credit for their cows’ yield. The best time to see milking is late afternoon.
  • Other exhibitors include Stewart’s Ice Cream, which gave out free ice cream cones Thursday and Friday, Battenkill Valley Creamery, which is selling its white and chocolate milk and half-and-half every day of the fair, the Washington County dairy princess, Washington County Farm Bureau, NYS Beef Producers and companies that supply feed, veterinary products, breeding services and dairy equipment.
  • Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County’s table shows the results of one way to gauge soil health: bury a new pair of all-cotton underpants for 60 days, then dig them up. The less fabric that remains, the more microbial activity there is, which means good soil. This is not for the squeamish.
  • Outside of ice cream time, the most popular display with the younger set is probably Aggie the Cow, a life-sized black-and-white cow statue. Squeeze her soft teats, and water shoots out.
  • Friday morning, Marikah Tully was taking photos of her son Derek Tully trying his hand at “milking.” The Tullys live in Brooklyn and were in the area to visit her husband’s family in Saratoga Springs. “We’re glad to be here!” she said enthusiastically.
