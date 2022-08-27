4-H youths do more than showing cattle and chickens

EASTON — Although 4-H has a long history with agriculture, it’s not just about showing cattle and chickens. 4-H members and volunteers at the Washington County Fair are involved in many ways, including running the 4-H food and ice cream booth, displaying their creative projects in the Youth Building, and helping out where needed.

“The fair provides a lot of opportunities for youth,” said Chrys Nestle, the 4-H Extension educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Washington County. “A member doesn’t have to enter a project or show cows to have a fair experience. Many have other responsibilities.”

Some help set up the Youth Building, which showcases the projects members have completed since the previous fair. Projects may be traditional rural skills such as food preservation, baking, sewing and vegetable and flower growing; arts and crafts such as photography, painting, woodworking and taxidermy; and group projects. Entries ranged from a stuffed domestic pigeon to a Lego version of the World War I Battle of the Somme, terrariums to pumpkins, cupcakes to cat photos.

All entries have to be in the building by the Saturday before the fair. Volunteers set up the tables, direct entries to the proper places and assist the judges who give out the awards in time for the fair’s official opening at 5 p.m. Monday, Nestle said.

On Saturday, Nestle introduced six young participants to a reporter.

Connor Waite, 8, of Greenwich, said he and his 11-year-old sister Alexis Waite got into 4-H because their mother, Jackie Waite, is friends with Nestle. Connor is spending part of fair week at the 4-H food booth.

“I like taking orders. I get to talk with different people,” Connor said. His mother added that Connor, who also belongs to the Greenwich Youth Center, participated in a group project to benefit Operation Adopt a Soldier.

Connor and Alexis both show dairy goats.

“I like how I can work some days with the food booth and then show my goats,” Alexis said.

Megan DePaul, from Argyle, was born the day after the 2008 fair and just turned 14. “My older brothers show cattle. I got involved in 4-H following in their footsteps,” she said.

When not in the show ring, she’s a dairy ambassador and helps at the dairy princess booth in the Ag Center. One of the five photographs she entered in the arts and crafts department received a special award, DePaul said.

David Lloyd, 11, from Hartford, took a few minutes away from his shift at the 4-H ice cream booth for the interview.

“This is my third or fourth year at the food booth,” Lloyd said.

He likes buying toy tractors and looking at the real tractors at the fair, he said.

“David has a skid steer at home that he works on,” Nestle added. “He took our 4-H tractor safety class, although he wasn’t old enough to participate officially.”

Evelyn Burch, 10, of Hartford, shows dairy cows at the fair.

“I make different crafts and do acrylic painting and woodworking,” she said. Her mother knows Nestle and “loves crafts,” Burch said. She pointed out one of her creations, a sign that says: “This girl won’t quit.”

Kingsbury resident Jenna Purdy, 11, is a member of the 4-H club Lucky Bums.

“I like to make things and do public presentations,” such as how to ice-fish, Purdy said.

Purdy’s mother is one of the co-managers of the 4-H food booth, so Purdy works there as well, Nestle said. “I meet new people and get to know them,” Purdy said. “It’s really fun to take orders and work in the kitchen.”

4-H has a dormitory on the fairgrounds that in previous years gave members an alternative to sharing a camper with family members or making the round trip from home every day, Nestle said. The organization is looking forward to filling the dorm again when COVID is no longer an issue.

“We felt the impact from COVID,” Nestle said. “Some clubs went on pause. Some just went to individual membership. But we still have adults who want to go through the process to become 4-H volunteers, so kids can have that positive youth development experience.”