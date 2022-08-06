4-H Youth Fair shows off local talents

WARRENSBURG — It was already hot and humid before 11 a.m., as 4-H members and interested families milled around at the Warren County Youth Fair on Saturday.

There were 114 exhibits submitted this year by children and teens in 4-H clubs, according to the fair’s interim executive director, John Bowe.

Submissions ranged from homegrown vegetables, photography, art, sewing and even Legos.

Bowe said they are still trying to get back up to pre-COVID numbers.

“Once people got out of the habit of coming because of COVID, it was easy just not to come once things started back up again, but we are rebuilding,” he said on Saturday. “The dedication of the kids involved is the same, the numbers are just less.”

Bowe said Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will be expanding its building at 377 Schroon River Road in Warrensburg soon, hoping to add a pavilion that can be used for shade during outdoor events and storage.

He explained the pandemic slowed down or paused many grant applications, so officials were applying for a 2019 grant that would require the construction to be completed before 2024.

Though small in number of contestants. the talent show Saturday was one of the day’s highlights.

Eden Shambach won a red ribbon for her trumpet playing and Ehren Auer won a red ribbon for playing his viola because the only two contestants were in different age groups.

In addition to the tables of youth-submitted fair entries, there were tables and tents with opportunities for games or outdoor cooking lessons or yarn spinning.

Beth Olsen, from Lily of the Valley Farm in Shushan, sat barefoot next to her husband, Ray, outside the exhibition building spinning wool from their own sheep into yarn.

“We’re just doing something people have been doing for a thousand years,” she said.

This was the couple’s first year at the fair, but their granddaughter, now a paramedic, participated in the 4-H Sheep and Kids club when she was young.

Bill Osborn of the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund was set up with a table of books in the corner of the exhibition room taking a picture with a 4-H member and Ben Osborn scholarship winner.

He lost his son, Ben, 12 years ago while he was fighting in Afghanistan when he was only 27 years old.

“Ben lived by two words: help and give, so that’s how I keep his memory alive,” Osborn said.

The fair also included games, light snacks and a pie-eating competition.