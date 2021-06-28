$4.7 million bridge replacement project celebrated in Middle Falls

GREENWICH — The completion of the $4.7 million replacement of the Route 29 bridge over the Batten Kill between the towns of Greenwich and Easton was celebrated last week at an event in Middle Falls.

As part of the project, the state Department of Transportation added a new sidewalk along a 0.1-mile stretch of Route 29, including on the bridge, to boost walkability between the river and the hamlet of Middle Falls.

“This new bridge over the Batten Kill will enhance the reliability of this connection between the towns of Greenwich and Easton along a critical state route,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez stated in a DOT news release. “Additionally, the new sidewalk will provide access for residents and visitors from the hamlet of Middle Falls to fishing, canoeing and kayaking opportunities along the Batten Kill, while a wider shoulder will allow cyclists to travel across the bridge more easily.”

Following input from the community, the project included a 5-foot wide sidewalk on the southbound of the bridge to link the bridge to an existing sidewalk at the corner of Fiddlers Elbow Road, Route 29 and county Route 53, across from the Middle Falls Fire Department.