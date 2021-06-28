$4.7 million bridge replacement project celebrated in Middle Falls

GREENWICH — The completion of the $4.7 million replacement of the Route 29 bridge over the Batten Kill between the towns of Greenwich and Easton was celebrated last week at an event in Middle Falls.
As part of the project, the state Department of Transportation added a new sidewalk along a 0.1-mile stretch of Route 29, including on the bridge, to boost walkability between the river and the hamlet of Middle Falls.
“This new bridge over the Batten Kill will enhance the reliability of this connection between the towns of Greenwich and Easton along a critical state route,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez stated in a DOT news release. “Additionally, the new sidewalk will provide access for residents and visitors from the hamlet of Middle Falls to fishing, canoeing and kayaking opportunities along the Batten Kill, while a wider shoulder will allow cyclists to travel across the bridge more easily.”
Following input from the community, the project included a 5-foot wide sidewalk on the southbound of the bridge to link the bridge to an existing sidewalk at the corner of Fiddlers Elbow Road, Route 29 and county Route 53, across from the Middle Falls Fire Department.
Along with the sidewalk on the southbound side, the new bridge features a 14-foot-wide southbound shared-use lane, an 11-foot-wide northbound lane and an 8-foot wide shoulder on the northbound side to provide enhanced access for bicyclists.
The new single-span multi-girder bridge has an expected service life of 75 years, replacing a structure that was built in 1978. The bridge was replaced in stages in 2020, with one half of the bridge length replaced at a time to minimize impacts to traffic. This spring, DOT completed drainage work, added the sidewalk and curbing, and repaved the stretch of Route 29 between the corner of Fiddlers Elbow Road and the bridge.
"The project enhances the ‘Gateway’ to the town of Greenwich and fits in with future economic and housing developmental plans," Greenwich Town Supervisor Don Ward stated.