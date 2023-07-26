The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library celebrated 30 years of curating the cultural traditions of upstate New York with an exhibition of craftsmen, artisans, and musicians at a festival in Glens Falls City Park on Tuesday, July 25.

“We had somewhere around 40 artisans demonstrating their crafts, and 35 musicians playing throughout the day,” said Kevin Rogan of the Folklife Center at Crandall Library. “Since the festival was put together to celebrate the Folklife Center’s 30th anniversary, many of the folks presenting were ones we had worked with in the past.”

“We’re thrilled with how the day went. I wouldn’t be surprised if more than a thousand people attended; they were all smiling and having fun while at the same time learning a lot and helping to keep these great traditions alive,” Rogan said.