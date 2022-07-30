2nd Annual Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament bigger than last year

QUEENSBURY — The sun was shining high over the pickleball courts at Ridge/Jenkinvsville Park for the second annual Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament is held in honor of Allen, who was instrumental in growing the interest of the sport locally alongside his wife, Cindy, and the rest of the pickleball club.

On the side next to the courts, there is a garden dedicated to Cindy and Chuck prior to his death in 2020 after battling eight different cancers.

“Every time he was so sick from chemotherapy, he would just epitomize the spirit of getting back on the court,” Cindy said.

The tournament is a two-day event with men’s and women’s play on Saturday, and mixed doubles action on Sunday.

Last year’s event saw 92 teams register, and it raised $3,400 for Double H Hole in the Woods, which serves children with disabilities and life-threatening ailments.

Mary Hilliard, tournament director and member of the ADK Pickleball Club, said this year there were 106 teams registered for the second annual tournament.

The total amount of money raised, which will benefit the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls, was not available on Saturday.

But Hilliard said it looks like the event will raise roughly $1,000 more than last year.

“I think we’re going to raise well over $4,000,” she said.

Hilliard said Chuck was a driving force in getting the pickleball courts built at the park, and over at 450 Big Boom Road.

He was also played a huge role in the creation of the ADK Pickleball Club. But Hilliard said it is more of a group than a club.

“We have like four mixers a year where all of the folks are invited,” she said.

Cindy Allen said that the club currently has 541 members. It started out with 16 in 2013.

Back then, she said the group would play pickleball on regular tennis courts and place down blue tape for the lines on a regulation pickleball court.

She gave credit to the town of Queensbury, which built the courts for the club.

“They have been huge. They are one of the most progressive towns in terms of getting courts before anyone else,” Cindy said.

The tournament continues on Sunday with mixed doubles play. Registration and warm-ups begin at 8 a.m., with official play starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more information about the tournament or the ADK Pickleball Club, visit adkpickleball.com.