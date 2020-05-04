You are the owner of this article.
29 apply for Whitehall Junior-Senior High School principal post
29 apply for Whitehall Junior-Senior High School principal post

WHITEHALL — A total of 29 people would like to become the next principal of Whitehall Junior-Senior High School, according to Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee.

The deadline was Friday.

“We will be interviewing candidates that completed the application process and appear viable candidates,” Dee said in an email.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Dee said the interviews likely will have to be conducted online.

Dee said the Board of Education plans to appoint the selected candidate at its June meeting.

The district is seeking a permanent replacement for Jeff Keller, who was suspended in late January and fired in February for changing student records in the school district, including Regents answers, grades, attendance records and course credits.

Keller was arrested and charged with misdemeanor official misconduct following a State Police investigation.

Keller told investigators he changed grades and attendances because he was trying to help less-fortunate students graduate. However, Keller would have benefited ty keeping his job and getting tenure. Teachers alerted the district to inconsistencies in test scores.

Former Abraham Wing School Superintendent John Godfrey is serving as interim junior-senior high school principal.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

