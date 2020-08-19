26 Essex Center residents sick with COVID-19

Essex Center is owned and operated by Centers Health Care, as is Glens Falls Center, which had a cluster in April.

At Glens Falls Center, 20 residents died of the virus in six weeks. Another 55 residents recovered. The virus spread widely in the nursing home.

Fort Hudson in Fort Edward and The Pines in Glens Falls also had a cluster but were able to contain it to one unit. At Fort Hudson, 11 residents died and 30 recovered. At The Pines, seven residents died. At least 20 people had the virus, but officials never confirmed a total number of people infected. It spread widely through a floor that had 39 occupied beds.

At each nursing home, an employee was the first to get the virus. But workers have been wearing masks, face shields and gowns.

At Essex Center, one employee tested positive before the resident died of coronavirus Tuesday, but officials were hopeful that the use of personal protective equipment would have kept the virus from spreading.

“Essex Center on Park Street in Elizabethtown, New York, has been fully equipped with PPE since early March, as per the guidelines of the New York State Department of Health and the CDC,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.