$250 million sought to upgrade minor league baseball stadiums in New York

Mayor Bill Collins was one of 13 elected officials calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide $250 million in capital assistance for minor league baseball stadiums on March 14.

The state is set to allocate up to $850 million for a new $1.45 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills. This fact led Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. and Robert Julian, president of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, to organize the Buffalo Bills Equity Investment effort, which is focused on securing assistance for stadiums that are owned by a municipality.

Collins had been made aware of the letter being sent to the governor and signed on to be a part of it.

He said that the hope is obtaining funding for East Field, home of the Glens Falls Dragons, which are in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t receive. … I saw other owners and other cities had made this request and thought, ‘Well, certainly we have a field and we would love to utilize this money to invest back into East Field,” he said.

In the letter to Hochul, Picente, Julian, the municipal leaders and the team owners called for her to add $250 million in capital funding to the state budget alongside the funding for the new stadium.

In signing onto that letter, Collins joined a bipartisan group including Picente, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti, Boonville Mayor Eric McIntyre, Elmira Mayor Daniel Mandell, Jamestown Mayor Edward Sundquist, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, Newark Mayor Johnathan Taylor, Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, Saugerties Mayor William Murphy and Batavia City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr.

Collins said securing financial assistance from the state would be beneficial for the city. Baseball has been an important aspect of the city’s history.

He didn’t know specifically what the money would go toward if the governor decided to go ahead with the proposal. He did note that the city is already in the process of replacing the seating behind home plate with used bleachers purchased from another park.

The goal is to have the city’s Department of Public Works replace the seating this year.

“Obviously, this would be a boon for Glens Falls. We could always use help in refurbishing East Field. We could always use help to update our facilities to have more baseball,” Collins said.

Collins said that residents should expect more efforts to invest in parks throughout the city.

He noted that city officials haven’t invested in parks as much as they have in water and sewer projects in the city.

“We certainly are looking at that and trying to see what kind of American Rescue Plan Act money we might be able to use to help with our parks.” Collins said. “Right now, I’m working on an assessment of those needs.”

