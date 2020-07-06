25 quarantined after personal care owner gets COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A personal care business owner has tested positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported.

The person did not have any symptoms, but got a test because personal care workers are required to get a test every 14 days.

Health Services has contacted everyone who needs to be quarantined due to exposure. That includes 11 clients and 14 other people with close contact.

Warren County is not releasing the name of the business because all clients have been contacted.

However, Health Services said it’s possible the owner did not follow the rules required to keep customers and staff safe. The county will refer the owner to law enforcement for potential fines if officials determine the rules were not followed.

“This situation demonstrates that business owners must follow state safety requirements to keep our community safe,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

The guidelines for each type of business can be found online at https://forward.ny.gov/phase-one-industries.

