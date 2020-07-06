You are the owner of this article.
25 quarantined after personal care owner gets COVID
COVID-19 testing

A nurse reads paperwork from a patient at the drive-thru COVID-19 screening area outside the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury. Personal care workers must get tested every 14 days, in case someone gets the virus without symptoms. This led to the discovery of a case in Warren County on Monday.

 Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star

A personal care business owner has tested positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported.

The person did not have any symptoms, but got a test because personal care workers are required to get a test every 14 days.

Health Services has contacted everyone who needs to be quarantined due to exposure. That includes 11 clients and 14 other people with close contact.

Warren County is not releasing the name of the business because all clients have been contacted.

However, Health Services said it’s possible the owner did not follow the rules required to keep customers and staff safe. The county will refer the owner to law enforcement for potential fines if officials determine the rules were not followed.

“This situation demonstrates that business owners must follow state safety requirements to keep our community safe,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

The guidelines for each type of business can be found online at https://forward.ny.gov/phase-one-industries.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

