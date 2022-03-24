23 new COVID cases in Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 23 new COVID cases on Thursday, 11 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 77 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to county data.

A Warren County resident has been hospitalized due to COVID, bringing the total amount of hospitalizations in the county to three, as of Thursday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 2.4%.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has eight patients in-house due to COVID, and one of them is in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson, Ray Agnew.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available through Warren County Health Services as needed, and business clinics are being arranged as well, county officials said.

A Queensbury business administered four doses on Friday. Those seeking a vaccination or clinic can call 518-761-6580.

At-home COVID test kits remain available, free to the public, at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls throughout the county and the city of Glens Falls. The municipal center has a testing site, open on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since last Friday.

As of then, the county had 41 active cases, with three active hospitalizations.

According to state data, there were three positive COVID cases out of 343 administered tests.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are still 67 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

There were 129 positive COVID results out of 4,687 administered tests in the region, as of Thursday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 3.1% and 2.0% statewide.

Statewide, 3,450 residents tested positive out of 162,273 administered tests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0