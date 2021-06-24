221 receive diplomas as South High kicks off commencement ceremonies

GLENS FALLS — The fact that the South Glens Falls High School graduating class was all together at Cool Insuring Arena on Thursday was cause for celebration.
Students were eager to reconnect in person after spending much of the year behind computer screens — forced into virtual and hybrid learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another reason to be happy was pulling off a successful senior prank — and Valedictorian Qwin Pisacane did just that.
“I am not the valedictorian,” said Pisacane — actually identical twin sister Elonne Pisacane — who also happened to be the class salutatorian.
And since they have spent so much of their life together, it was only fitting that they gave the speech together.
Qwin described how she discovered a love of engineering at age 9 and then a passion for writing at age 13.
“I was always waiting for a moment when I could use my knowledge and skills to make the world a better place,” she said.
Elonne encouraged people to find out what motivates them.
“We all have interests and talents — even if you have not discovered them yet. Now is the time to start exploring,” she said.
Both students are heading to Lafayette College in the fall to study biological engineering or neurosciences, or some type of international studies. They will be rooming together.
They were among the 221 graduates in the class.
In her speech, class president Jenna Farrell said that students found a way to push through what seemed like an impossible year.
As crazy as it was, Farrell said students should have cherished every moment of the nearly 1,400 days that they have spent in high school — even the last 15 months during the pandemic.
“If I had the power to change one thing, it would be to slow down time and be in the moment,” she said.
The class selected a very important person in their lives — Carrie Duell, cook manager for the school — to give the keynote address.
“If you can get through a pandemic, I’m confident that you can get through whatever life throws at you,” Duell said.
She described how she has built relationships with students in her over 30 years in food service. Duell recalled one time when she noticed a boy who was always walking through the lunch line with his friends, but never getting any food for himself.
When she asked him why, he said he could not afford it. She paid for his meal that day and for the rest of the year.
Years later, she said the student gave her $100 to settle the debt. She did not want to take the money, but he insisted.
“He had made it through high school because of me and was now working, and one of his first acts of business was to pay back the person who helped him get to where he is today,” she said.
Principal Peter Mody said the class has been very special to him because they started high school at the same time as he started in his position. He rattled of a long list of accomplishments of students — achieving Eagle Scout, winning national awards for music and theater, and the Herculean effort it took to make sure the South High Marathon Dance happened — even in a different form at Great Escape.
Students accomplished all of this — even in the midst of a global pandemic. Mody said it was not easy and there were times when things did not go right, but everyone made it.
“I think we all found our collective reservoirs of fortitude were much deeper than we had previously thought,” he said.
Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said she is excited that students are getting a nice ending to an “extremely insane year” with Thursday’s ceremony. The pandemic taught her the importance of the human connection, she said.
Jacklyn Skellie, 18, credited the teachers and administrators with pushing the students to the finish line.
“It was really difficult with the online (learning), but we did it,” she said.
Graduate Sydney Tolokonsky, 17, is attending SUNY New Paltz in the fall with the goal of becoming on English teacher.
“School has kind of always been home to me and teachers have been always been the most important people in my life, so I wanted to kind of carry the torch,” he said.
Haylee Pollock, 18, said she plans to study pre-medicine. Her brother has a medical issue and there are health professionals in her family. They were the reason she kept going, she said.
“I remembered why I’m in school. It’s in the bigger picture in life. If I can get through these years now, I can get through anything,” she said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.