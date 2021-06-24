221 receive diplomas as South High kicks off commencement ceremonies

They were among the 221 graduates in the class.

In her speech, class president Jenna Farrell said that students found a way to push through what seemed like an impossible year.

As crazy as it was, Farrell said students should have cherished every moment of the nearly 1,400 days that they have spent in high school — even the last 15 months during the pandemic.

“If I had the power to change one thing, it would be to slow down time and be in the moment,” she said.

The class selected a very important person in their lives — Carrie Duell, cook manager for the school — to give the keynote address.

“If you can get through a pandemic, I’m confident that you can get through whatever life throws at you,” Duell said.

She described how she has built relationships with students in her over 30 years in food service. Duell recalled one time when she noticed a boy who was always walking through the lunch line with his friends, but never getting any food for himself.

When she asked him why, he said he could not afford it. She paid for his meal that day and for the rest of the year.