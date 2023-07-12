A task force of public and private partners in Warren and Washington counties has obtained $205,000 in federal grant funding, which can be used for New York state-required trainings, fees, and materials for individuals to open home-based child care businesses, according to a Warren County press release.

“This is a great opportunity for informal childcare providers to be trained for free and to upgrade their services to become a licensed business," said Liza Ochsendorf in the press statement. She is the Warren County workforce development director.

Last year, officials who track this issue regionally said the number of day care providers were dropping even before the pandemic set in, though the pandemic exacerbated the problem.

From 2019 through 2021, Warren and Washington counties had lost 42%, of their child care slots, Lynn Sickles said at the time. She is the executive director with the Southern Adirondack Child Care Network, which helped apply for the federal grant.

The number has not improved over the past year, Sickles said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We had a couple of programs that opened in Glens Falls and Queensbury, and there’s a potential center on the way," she said of recent child care activity. However, "The area is still in a crisis."

This is especially true for parents with infants, she said.

She said that her group, Warren County workforce development, Brightside Up, a Capital District child care resource agency and Saratoga County Workforce Development worked toward the grant. They are hoping will encourage qualified people to get into the market.

The grant that covers many start-up costs from licensing and training to technology needs, and people can get start-up support from those agencies.

There is a problem with the low pay for a childcare professionals, and this grant does not cover that issue.

Childcare workers have professional development and degree requirements.

"The pay remains abysmal," Sickles said.

There may be some hope with that. Another grant is due to be released on Thursday that day care providers can use to make one-time payments of bonuses to their workers.