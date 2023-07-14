National Grid's electric service outage map shows a number of customers in the region without power at this hour. Most of the outages seem to be individual customers or small pockets, such as a block or neighborhood.

As of 6:30 a.m.:

Warren, 750 customers without power (of a total of 45,391 customers).

Washington, 1,012 customers without power (of a total of 25,677 customers).

Saratoga, 436 customers without power (of a total 102,464 customers).

Warren County on its Facebook page last night warned that trees and limbs had fallen, often blocking roads and taking the power lines with them. At 7 p.m., 3,172 customers were without electricity, the county said.

The National Weather Service has not renewed the flood advisory for the region, although they are reporting a "hazardous weather outlook."

It says to expect showers and thunderstorms today. The storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours which could lead to flash floods, especially in areas that have already seen flooding.

The weather service says the area has a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today. The main threat is damaging winds, weather.gov says.