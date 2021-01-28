2021 Teen Excellence Awards honorees announced

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star’s 2021 Teen Excellence Awards honorees have been announced.

The Teen Excellence Awards look to go beyond academics and athletics to identify outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 19 who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation along with a commitment to the community.

Beginning in October, teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.

The 2021 honorees will have the opportunity to apply for college scholarships and will be featured in a special section of The Post-Star publishing in March.

The nominees are:

• Jordan Barker, 17, Warrensburg Jr.-Sr. High School

• Patrick Bruen, 18, Glens Falls High School

• Demeter Burns, 17, Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School

• Kyle Campbell, 17, Granville Jr.-Sr. High School

• Ella Crossman, 17, Glens Falls High School