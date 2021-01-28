2021 Teen Excellence Awards honorees announced

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star’s 2021 Teen Excellence Awards honorees have been announced.
The Teen Excellence Awards look to go beyond academics and athletics to identify outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 19 who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation along with a commitment to the community.
Beginning in October, teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.
The 2021 honorees will have the opportunity to apply for college scholarships and will be featured in a special section of The Post-Star publishing in March.
The nominees are:
• Jordan Barker, 17, Warrensburg Jr.-Sr. High School
• Patrick Bruen, 18, Glens Falls High School
• Demeter Burns, 17, Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School
• Kyle Campbell, 17, Granville Jr.-Sr. High School
• Ella Crossman, 17, Glens Falls High School
• Annika Currie, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Grace Firehock, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
• Phoebe Fox, 17, Glens Falls High School
• David Gabriel, 18, Greenwich Jr.-Sr. High School
• Jack Jennings, 17, North Warren Central School
• Elizabeth Jensen, 17, Corinth High School
• Kaitlyn Kramar, 17, North Warren Central School
• Ella Kules, 17, Glens Falls High School
• Elizabeth Larli, 17, Fort Ann High School
• Emily Latham, 17, Queensbury High School
• Elizabeth O’Konski, 17, Greenwich Jr.-Sr. High School
• Jonathan Osika, 17, Queensbury High School
• Elonne Pisacane, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Qwin Pisacane, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Kylie Potter, 17, Queensbury High School
• Olivia Sheffer, 17, North Warren Central School
• Sydney Snyder, 17, Glens Falls High School
• Kaden Tennent, 17, Bolton Central School
• Jenna Tooley, 18, Granville Jr.-Sr. High School
• Cameron Wian, 17, Schuylerville High School
• Cameron Woodard, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Chelsea Wright, 17, Minerva Central School
The judges who had the task of selecting the recipients of the Teen Excellence Awards included The Post-Star’s president and director of local sales and marketing, Ben Rogers; Lee Enterprises’ senior regional finance director, Brian Corcoran; Francis Cocozza, principal of Lake George Junior-Senior High School; and Robert Nemer, president of Nemer Ford, the sponsor of the Teen Excellence Awards and president of Nemer Motor Group.