2021 county taxes going up for Moreau residents

That money is not just used to offset county taxes. It pays for much of the town budget, including the highway department.

“The town used to have a highway tax. The decision was made by the board at the time that we can eliminate the highway tax, we’ll just fund it with the sales tax,” Kusnierz said. “But the challenge as time goes on and things become more expensive and there’s more roads to take care of, without a highway tax you have to rely more on sales tax.”

His proposal does not increase town taxes for next year, which he said should help soften the blow of an increase in county taxes.

Moreau was the last town in Saratoga County to offset county taxes with sales tax revenue. The practice had been common decades ago, but each town stopped as municipal expenses grew. Even Moreau used to send much more money than it has recently. In 2013, it sent $800,000. That has slowly decreased each year. In 2018, the town sent $500,000. In 2019, it was $400,000. This year, the town budgeted to send $300,000.

“I was hopeful we could do around $200,000 (next year),” Kusnierz told the Town Board at Tuesday’s meeting. “But as I’m seeing the numbers and how much of a deficit is here … .”