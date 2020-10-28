2021 county taxes going up for Moreau residents

MOREAU — Next year, county taxes will go up for Moreau residents.
The town usually offsets at least 7% of the county taxes for its residents. The county collected $3.9 million this year, of which the town offset $300,000. For next year, the Town Board considered offsetting the county tax levy by $200,000, but decided Tuesday night that even that would be too much.
Because taxes are based on each property owner’s assessment, owners should not assume their county taxes will go up 7% due to the change. The tax rate will be announced by the county later; officials are still putting together the 2021 budget.
But the Town Board had to decide Tuesday whether the county budget should include an offset. The board unanimously agreed not to send the county extra money next year.
The town uses sales tax revenue to offset county taxes, and the amount to be collected next year is still a big unknown.
“The board decided this was not the year to send that to the county,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “It’s the town’s belief that with the unknowns, it would be fiscally irresponsible for the town to commit to remitting excess sales tax, that we may not have, to the county."
In his town budget proposal, he is assuming the town will collect as much sales tax revenue as it collected in 2011, which was $2.5 million. That’s a lot less than the $3.2 million it collected last year.
That money is not just used to offset county taxes. It pays for much of the town budget, including the highway department.
“The town used to have a highway tax. The decision was made by the board at the time that we can eliminate the highway tax, we’ll just fund it with the sales tax,” Kusnierz said. “But the challenge as time goes on and things become more expensive and there’s more roads to take care of, without a highway tax you have to rely more on sales tax.”
His proposal does not increase town taxes for next year, which he said should help soften the blow of an increase in county taxes.
Moreau was the last town in Saratoga County to offset county taxes with sales tax revenue. The practice had been common decades ago, but each town stopped as municipal expenses grew. Even Moreau used to send much more money than it has recently. In 2013, it sent $800,000. That has slowly decreased each year. In 2018, the town sent $500,000. In 2019, it was $400,000. This year, the town budgeted to send $300,000.
“I was hopeful we could do around $200,000 (next year),” Kusnierz told the Town Board at Tuesday’s meeting. “But as I’m seeing the numbers and how much of a deficit is here … .”
Sales tax revenue is simply not recovering quickly, he said. Taxes on hotel rooms are also down, indicating that there is not likely to be an improvement soon.
“People weren’t coming like they used to,” he said.
His reluctant recommendation was to not commit to sending any sales tax to the county next year “because we don’t have a good probability that we’ll have excess sales tax,” he said.
If the board had promised to send sales tax to the county next year, and then didn’t have the money, it would have to pay up anyway, he added. The town would have to use its savings.
“That defeats the purpose,” he said.
Board members immediately agreed, without discussion. They did not know what impact it would have on town taxpayers, nor did they ask, and county officials said Wednesday that they didn’t know either because they had not yet finished the 2021 budget. However, they said the town’s portion of county taxes would be similar to this year’s $3.9 million.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
