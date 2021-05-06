20 Washington County Jail inmates sick with COVID

FORT EDWARD — Coronavirus has continued to spread in the Washington County Jail in the last four weeks, with 20 inmates now ill.
It started with four cases in mid-April. All of them were asymptomatic and were discovered in a routine test before a scheduled transfer to another jail.
Since then, corrections officers have administered 661 tests, have quarantined inmates and stopped movement into the jail.
But the virus is continuing to spread.
Nineteen men and one woman in the jail have now tested positive, said Sheriff Jeff Murphy.
None have required hospitalization.
The staff has been tested repeatedly, too, and three staff members tested positive last week, he said.
All of them have recovered.
The New York State Commission of Correction has inspected the jail twice during the outbreak, Murphy said, describing the inspectors as having “approved” the jail’s systems.
“Our jail medical staff and health provider Hudson Headwaters have worked with state Corrections throughout the pandemic to ensure proper protocols were put in place,” Murphy said. “Staff and inmates are required to wear masks, extra cleaning equipment purchased, and partitions were installed. Disinfecting and sanitation is completed daily. Body temperatures are taken daily. Inmate movement is extremely limited, and pods are isolated. Weekend and intermittent sentences have been stopped.”
It’s not clear why that hasn’t worked, though staff report that inmates don’t wear masks when they are together in their cells.
“To be COVID-free for as long as we were is an incredible accomplishment,” Murphy said. “We will continue to do all we can to stop the spread within our facility.”
Inmates and their families have asked jail officials to offer early release, arguing that it is not fair to keep people in a congregate setting during an outbreak. That has not happened.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.