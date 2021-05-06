20 Washington County Jail inmates sick with COVID

FORT EDWARD — Coronavirus has continued to spread in the Washington County Jail in the last four weeks, with 20 inmates now ill.

It started with four cases in mid-April. All of them were asymptomatic and were discovered in a routine test before a scheduled transfer to another jail.

Since then, corrections officers have administered 661 tests, have quarantined inmates and stopped movement into the jail.

But the virus is continuing to spread.

Nineteen men and one woman in the jail have now tested positive, said Sheriff Jeff Murphy.

None have required hospitalization.

The staff has been tested repeatedly, too, and three staff members tested positive last week, he said.

All of them have recovered.

The New York State Commission of Correction has inspected the jail twice during the outbreak, Murphy said, describing the inspectors as having “approved” the jail’s systems.