20 Under 40 honorees for 2021 selected

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 Awards honorees for 2021 have been selected.
In May, the newspaper began seeking nominations from the community to honor people younger than 40 who have demonstrated success and dedication to their careers and who are role models in their trades or communities.
This year, The Post-Star added an online voting feature for readers to be involved in the process. Readers chose one honoree for a Reader’s Choice Award.
The 2021 award honorees are:
- Jessica Botelho, Harris-Pero & Botelho PLLC
- Leah Breeyear, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York
- Andrew Cappabianca, The Hub
- Holly DeKleine, nePROMO
- Michael Dreher, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Sean Driscoll, Adirondack Thunder
- Brittney Fields-Morrison, RBC Wealth Management
- Matthew Girard Barton, Just Goods Inc.
- Norabelle Greenberger, The Chazen Companies
- Kevin Hall, Hallwear
- Katherine Herlihy Schwenker, Esq., Whiteman, Osterman & Hanna LLP
- Anthony LoFranco, Empire State Tile
- Letizia Mastrantoni, Events to a T
- Zack Moore, French Mountain Commons and Log Jam Outlet Centers
- Charles Perkins, Chuck Wagon's Tax Preparation
- Tesha Perry, Glens Falls National Bank
- Jessica Pound, Glens Falls National Bank
- Jacob Ringer, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773
- Greg Seeley*, Warren County Sheriff's Office *Reader's Choice Award
- Dan Snyder, Snyder's Drywall
The 20 Under 40 honorees were selected by a committee of community leaders. This year's judges included Ben Rogers, The Post-Star’s president and director of local sales and marketing; Mindy Wilson, SUNY Adirondack's associate vice president of human resources and payroll and affirmative action officer and deputy Title IX coordinator; and Michael Bittel, Adirondack Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
An awards luncheon for the honorees is tentatively planned at SUNY Adirondack on Wednesday, Sept. 22, starting at noon. Advance reservations will be required. More details will follow at a later date.